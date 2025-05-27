Kenya: Microsoft Partners With Kenya to Launch Regional Cybersecurity Initiative

Nairobi — Microsoft has launched a new cybersecurity initiative targeting the Global South, starting with a strategic partnership with Kenya's National Computer and Cybercrime Coordination Committee (NC4).

The move is part of the company's *Advancing Regional Cybersecurity (ARC) Initiative*, aimed at strengthening regional cybersecurity capacity amid rising digital threats.

The announcement was made during the second Global Conference on Cyber Capacity Building (GC3B) in Geneva.

The ARC Initiative seeks to improve preparedness, resilience, and coordination across national and regional cybersecurity institutions, with a focus on sharing threat intelligence and bolstering technical response capabilities.

The Kenyan partnership will begin with a multi-stakeholder roundtable to align cybersecurity priorities, followed by a simulated cyber crisis to test national incident response mechanisms.

Insights from the collaboration will contribute to the development of a planning toolkit co-created by Microsoft and NC4, intended to guide future policy and infrastructure development.

The partnership comes as Kenya and other African nations experience a surge in digital transformation, often outpacing the growth of cybersecurity infrastructure.

Recent high-profile incidents--including ransomware attacks on public utilities and breaches at regional agencies--have exposed vulnerabilities in existing cyber defences.

Microsoft said the ARC Initiative will offer a scalable model for cybersecurity collaboration across the Global South. It builds on the company's commitments under the Accra Call, a 2023 multistakeholder pledge to boost cybersecurity capacity in developing countries.

The company is calling on other governments and private sector actors to engage in similar partnerships, emphasizing that cyber resilience is critical not only for digital trust but also for economic and national security.