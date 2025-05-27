Kenya: Jaza Eyes Syokimau Residents With 24th Branch On Katani Rd

Nairobi — Low-cost retailer Jaza has opened a 24th outlet on Katani Road as it eyes Syokimau residents.

The expansion follows the recent opening of Jaza's Kasuku Centre location in Kileleshwa, which also targets surrounding areas of Kilimani, Lavington, Statehouse Road, and Riverside Drive.

"The Katani Road outlet represents a significant milestone in our expansion strategy," said Willy Kimani, CEO of Jaza Supermarket.

"Syokimau has emerged as one of Nairobi's most dynamic residential hubs, with families and professionals seeking quality, convenience, and affordability," Kimani added.

"This new branch allows us to directly address those needs while continuing our growth in other key areas like Kileleshwa and Kirawa Road with our recently opened Kasuku Centre and Kirawa West Mall location."

Jaza debuted in December 2023 with the inauguration of its flagship store in Buruburu, Nairobi.

Since then, the brand has expanded its presence in Nairobi, establishing 10 additional stores in Gachie, Kayole Mihango, Kayole Soweto, Chokaa, Githurai 44, Imara, Pipeline, Utawala, Langata, and Mombasa Road.

The retailer also offers e-commerce services to customers through a WhatsApp platform.