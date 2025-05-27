Nigeria: Foundation Urges Collective Action to Tackle Children's Challenges

27 May 2025
Vanguard (Lagos)
By Ibrahim Hassan-Wuyo

As Nigeria joins the rest of the world to mark the 2025 Children's Day, the Caleb Danladi Foundation has called for greater efforts to address the challenges hindering the development and rights of children in the country.

In a statement issued by the founder, Captain Caleb Danladi Bako, the foundation lamented that many Nigerian children still face major obstacles, including poor access to quality education, poverty, and a lack of personal development opportunities.

Captain Caleb reaffirmed the foundation's commitment to promoting child welfare, particularly in Kaduna State, noting that the 2025 theme, "Children: Our Future and Our Responsibility," aligns with the Foundation's vision of empowering children to thrive.

He disclosed that the foundation is preparing to launch a public awareness campaign on the dangers of the growing number of out-of-school children, warning that these children are at risk of exploitation, child labor, and bleak futures.

Captain Bako also highlighted the foundation's ongoing promotion of STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics) education as a tool for equipping children with the skills needed for global competitiveness and innovation.

He revealed plans to expand the Foundation's activities across Kaduna State and introduce new initiatives, including digital literacy and vocational training programs, aimed at tackling emerging challenges and preparing children for the future.

The foundation also called on individuals, organizations, and governments to invest more in children, stressing that such investments are critical to securing Nigeria's future.

While congratulating Nigerian children on this year's celebration, Captain Bako encouraged them to strive for excellence and avoid negative influences that could derail their future.

