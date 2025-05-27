Nigeria: 2027 - Southern Kaduna Youths Assure Tinubu, Gov. Sani of 1m Votes

The Southern Kaduna Youth Stakeholders Forum has expressed deep gratitude to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for his support and benevolence toward their region. In recognition of recent federal interventions, the group has pledged to mobilize at least one million votes for him in the 2027 elections.

Engr. Seth Habila Bakut, Director of Research and Documentation of the Forum, conveyed the group's appreciation in a statement. He also commended Kaduna State Governor Uba Sani for his generous support towards the Sir Patrick Ibrahim Yakowa Memorial Hospital in Kafanchan, which has paved the way for the establishment of the Federal Medical Centre (FMC). Additionally, he praised the Governor for allocating over 170 hectares of land for the permanent site of the newly approved Federal University of Applied Sciences in Kachia.

"This act of generosity will be long remembered," Engr. Bakut stated.

The Forum also lauded Rep. Dr. Amos Gwamna Magaji for his steadfast dedication to the development of Southern Kaduna, particularly for his role in facilitating the establishment of the FMC in Kafanchan despite facing opposition from unexpected quarters.

"We recognize Rep. Amos Gwamna Magaji for attracting multi-billion naira capital projects to our region, significantly addressing longstanding infrastructure deficits," the statement added.

The Forum assured President Tinubu, Governor Uba Sani, and other leaders of the All Progressives Congress (APC) of their full support in the lead-up to the 2027 general elections, promising to deliver no fewer than one million votes.

They also extended their appreciation to the people of Southern Kaduna for their continued support of APC leaders.

Engr. Bakut emphasized that no amount of narrative manipulation would overshadow the significant contributions made by President Tinubu and Governor Sani, particularly regarding the establishment of the Federal University of Applied Sciences in Kachia and the FMC in Kafanchan.

"These institutions were made possible through the benevolence of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for the benefit of our region," he said. "Any attempt by individuals to claim sole credit for these achievements is not only misleading but undermines the presidency and risks denying our region future developmental opportunities."