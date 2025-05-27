Nigeria: Cashwale Celebrates Lagos Heritage With New Single 'Lagos Island (Eko)'

27 May 2025
Vanguard (Lagos)
By Chioma Okoye

Lagos, Nigeria - Renowned Afrobeats singer/songwriter Cashwale has released a new single, "Lagos Island (Eko)," showcasing his versatility and cultural pride. This latest offering is part of his Islander EP, a captivating blend of Afrobeat, hip-hop, and soulful melodies that explores themes of heritage, resilience, and island life.

The Islander EP is a testament to Cashwale's signature lyrical depth and infectious rhythms, featuring vibrant production and thought-provoking lyrics. "Lagos Island" specifically celebrates the rich cultural heritage of Lagos state, highlighting the iconic Eyo festival and the city's unique blend of tradition and modernity.

"As Afrobeats continues to grow, this new single is one way we can share our culture and heritage with the world," Cashwale notes. "I'm proud to represent Lagos and Nigeria through my music."

The song's production, lyrics, and mastering come together to create an aura of good culture-based music, taking listeners on a journey from the historic Isalè Èko to the modern landscapes of Atlanta.

With "Lagos Island," Cashwale proves once again why he's a master of his art, following the success of his debut EP "Lagos To Atlanta." Stream Islander now and experience Cashwale's bold celebration of identity and vibe.

Read the original article on Vanguard.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 Vanguard. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.