Nigeria: Cashwale Celebrates Lagos Heritage With New Single 'Lagos Island (Eko)'

Lagos, Nigeria - Renowned Afrobeats singer/songwriter Cashwale has released a new single, "Lagos Island (Eko)," showcasing his versatility and cultural pride. This latest offering is part of his Islander EP, a captivating blend of Afrobeat, hip-hop, and soulful melodies that explores themes of heritage, resilience, and island life.

The Islander EP is a testament to Cashwale's signature lyrical depth and infectious rhythms, featuring vibrant production and thought-provoking lyrics. "Lagos Island" specifically celebrates the rich cultural heritage of Lagos state, highlighting the iconic Eyo festival and the city's unique blend of tradition and modernity.

"As Afrobeats continues to grow, this new single is one way we can share our culture and heritage with the world," Cashwale notes. "I'm proud to represent Lagos and Nigeria through my music."

The song's production, lyrics, and mastering come together to create an aura of good culture-based music, taking listeners on a journey from the historic Isalè Èko to the modern landscapes of Atlanta.

With "Lagos Island," Cashwale proves once again why he's a master of his art, following the success of his debut EP "Lagos To Atlanta." Stream Islander now and experience Cashwale's bold celebration of identity and vibe.