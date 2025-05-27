Nigeria: Duchess Hospital's 14-Hour Open-Heart Surgery Saves 5-Year-Old Boy

...Landmark procedure repairs rare defect

The Duchess International Hospital has achieved a major medical breakthrough by successfully performing a complex open-heart surgery on a five-year-old boy, "Master D," who was born with Tetralogy of Fallot (ToF), a life-threatening congenital heart defect.

The intricate procedure, which lasted approximately 14 hours and took place between May 19 and May 21, 2025, was led by a multidisciplinary team of experts, including cardiac surgeons, anaesthetists, perfusionists, and intensivists.

The team was spearheaded by Consultant Paediatric Cardiac Surgeon, Dr. Mudasiru Salami.

Addressing journalists in Lagos, the Chief Executive Officer of Duchess International Hospital, Dr. Adetokunbo Shitta-Bey, described Tetralogy of Fallot as a severe condition where oxygen-poor blood bypasses the lungs and circulates through the body.

He explained that the defect caused Master D to experience symptoms such as chronic fatigue, shortness of breath, recurring infections, and a persistent bluish discoloration of his lips and tissues.

According to Dr. Shitta-Bey, Master D's condition included four major abnormalities: a hole in the wall between the two lower chambers of his heart, a narrowing of the valve leading to the lungs, thickening of the heart muscle due to increased workload, and poor positioning of the artery that carries blood from the heart, allowing oxygen-poor blood to bypass the lungs.

He noted that in developed health systems, such a condition is typically corrected through surgery within the first six to nine months of life, but Master D had to wait until the age of five for treatment.

Consultant Paediatric Cardiac Surgeon, Dr. Mudasiru Salami, described the surgery as high-risk, requiring the child's heart to be stopped for over five hours.

He noted the critical nature of this step and celebrated the outcome, stating, "The first miracle was that the heart restarted immediately after the repair."

He attributed the success to teamwork, specialised expertise, and the advanced medical technology available at Duchess International Hospital.

Shitta-Bey described the hospital's achievement as a testament to its mission of delivering transformative healthcare. "This success story demonstrates our commitment to saving lives and redefining healthcare delivery in Nigeria," he concluded.

Salami also praised hospital staff for their compassion, highlighting their efforts in donating blood at a critical moment during the procedure.

Speaking, Master D's mother, Mrs. Olutope Adetona, expressed profound gratitude to the Duchess team for saving her son's life.

She revealed that she had confidence in the hospital's ability after watching testimonials from other satisfied patients who had undergone similar procedures at the facility.

She encouraged parents to seek timely medical intervention for their children and not to hide health challenges.

"I had confidence in this hospital after watching testimonies from satisfied patients online. I encourage parents to speak out about health challenges to get timely help."

Since its opening on October 22, 2021, Duchess International Hospital has emerged as a leader in providing affordable and world-class healthcare in Nigeria and Sub-Saharan Africa.

The hospital's cutting-edge technology and highly skilled medical teams have been instrumental in reversing the trend of medical tourism abroad and attracting patients from the Nigerian diaspora.