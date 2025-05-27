Eritrea: Veteran Freedom Fighter Minister Woldemicael Abraha Passes Away

27 May 2025
Shabait.com (Asmara)

Asmara — Veteran freedom fighter, Minister of Local Government Woldemicael Abraha passed away on 24 May at the age of 87 in Asmara due to illness.

Veteran freedom fighter Minister Woldemicael Abraha began his political career in 1961 as a member of the Eritrean Liberation Movement. He formally joined the EPLF in 1974 and was elected to the Central Committee in all EPLF/PFDJ Congresses. He played a pivotal role in consolidating EPLF mass associations, serving as Chairman of the National Union of Eritrean Workers (1979-1987) and as Chairman of the Coordinating Committee of the National Unions of Eritrean Workers, Students, and Women.

Following Eritrea's independence, Minister Woldemicael served with dedication in various high-level government positions, including Head of the Ports and Marine Transport Authority, Governor of the Central Region, Eritrea's Ambassador to Germany, Governor of the Southern Red Sea Region, Minister of Transportation and Communication, and finally as Minister of Local Government.

The funeral service for veteran freedom fighter Minister Woldemicael Abraha will be held today at 10:00 a.m. at the Asmara Martyrs Cemetery.

