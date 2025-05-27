Eritrea: Independence Day Anniversary Celebration By Diaspora Nationals

opinion

Asmara — Eritrean Diaspora communities in various countries have celebrated the 34th Independence Day anniversary with patriotic zeal under the theme "Our Cohesion - Our Armour."

According to reports, nationals in the U.S. cities of Cincinnati, Denver, Phoenix, Texas, Oakland, Raleigh, and Kansas enthusiastically celebrated the occasion with diverse programs portraying their attachment with their homeland.

Similarly, nationals in Juba, South Sudan, Dubai and the Northern Emirates, and Vienna, Austria, marked the anniversary with cultural and artistic performances that reflected Eritrean identity and heritage.

At the celebratory event held on 24 May in Juba, Mr. Yohannes Teklemicael, Eritrea's Ambassador to South Sudan, stated that the colorful celebrations exemplify the strong resilience of the Eritrean people. He also called for enhanced organizational capacity to achieve better outcomes. Similar celebrations were held in other cities across South Sudan.

Nationals from Dubai and various Northern Emirates also celebrated the occasion in Dubai on 23 May. The event featured sports competitions, cultural performances, and artistic displays. At the event, Ms. Seida Taha, Managing Director at the Eritrean Embassy; Mr. Mohammed Mahmud Selim, Managing Director at Eritrea's Consulate General in Dubai and the Northern Emirates; and the chairman of the Eritrean community delivered speeches.

In Oakland, California, the Eritrean-American community celebrated the anniversary by hoisting the Eritrean flag at prominent buildings and organizing events that expressed their deep respect for their country and flag.

Similar celebrations took place in other U.S. cities in connection with the 34th Independence Day anniversary. Nationals in Vienna, Austria, also marked the day with a variety of cultural and patriotic programs.