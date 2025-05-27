Eritrea: Independence Day Anniversary Celebration By Diaspora Nationals

27 May 2025
Shabait.com (Asmara)
opinion

Asmara — Eritrean Diaspora communities in various countries have celebrated the 34th Independence Day anniversary with patriotic zeal under the theme "Our Cohesion - Our Armour."

According to reports, nationals in the U.S. cities of Cincinnati, Denver, Phoenix, Texas, Oakland, Raleigh, and Kansas enthusiastically celebrated the occasion with diverse programs portraying their attachment with their homeland.

Similarly, nationals in Juba, South Sudan, Dubai and the Northern Emirates, and Vienna, Austria, marked the anniversary with cultural and artistic performances that reflected Eritrean identity and heritage.

At the celebratory event held on 24 May in Juba, Mr. Yohannes Teklemicael, Eritrea's Ambassador to South Sudan, stated that the colorful celebrations exemplify the strong resilience of the Eritrean people. He also called for enhanced organizational capacity to achieve better outcomes. Similar celebrations were held in other cities across South Sudan.

Nationals from Dubai and various Northern Emirates also celebrated the occasion in Dubai on 23 May. The event featured sports competitions, cultural performances, and artistic displays. At the event, Ms. Seida Taha, Managing Director at the Eritrean Embassy; Mr. Mohammed Mahmud Selim, Managing Director at Eritrea's Consulate General in Dubai and the Northern Emirates; and the chairman of the Eritrean community delivered speeches.

In Oakland, California, the Eritrean-American community celebrated the anniversary by hoisting the Eritrean flag at prominent buildings and organizing events that expressed their deep respect for their country and flag.

Similar celebrations took place in other U.S. cities in connection with the 34th Independence Day anniversary. Nationals in Vienna, Austria, also marked the day with a variety of cultural and patriotic programs.

Read the original article on Shabait.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 Shabait.com. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.