Nigerian-Led Medical Group Tackles Childhood Heart Disease With Free Surgeries

A Nigerian-founded international medical charity, Hospitals for Humanity (HFH), has organised another round of free open-heart surgeries for children with congenital heart disease (CHD).

Congenital heart disease refers to defects in the heart's structure that are present at birth. These defects affect how blood flows through the heart and the rest of the body.

Scheduled for May and June 2025, the organisers say over 300 children are now on the waiting list for the life-saving procedures.

According to a statement signed by the Founder of HFH, Segun Ajayi, the surgeries will take place in partnership with federal and state hospitals across the country and will be led by a team of Nigerian specialists across the world.

Globally, the prevalence of congenital heart diseases among newborns and infants varies between four and 14 per 1,000 live births. In Nigeria, congenital heart diseases are seen in 3.5 out of every 1,000 live births.

Bridging the gap in access to care

For many families, the cost of open-heart surgery is far beyond reach. Over the years, HFH said it has conducted surgeries for hundreds of children from low-income backgrounds whose parents cannot afford the cost of the procedures required to survive CHD.

According to Mr Ajayi, the surgeries are not just about saving lives, but also about proving that "excellence in care is possible in Nigeria" when supported by local expertise and the right partnerships.

Past surgical missions have been held in Jos, Abuja, and Borno, and have helped hundreds of children return to normal life.

He added that in addition to treatment, the programme provides opportunities for skills transfer and hospital system upgrades, further strengthening Nigeria's capacity to handle such specialised procedures.

"This story cuts to the heart of some of the most pressing national conversations," Mr Ajayi noted in the statement.

"Can Nigeria build a functional health system that serves the poor? What is the role of diaspora professionals in public sector transformation? And how does the Tinubu administration's health renewal agenda translate into real outcomes?"

Also, a recent video by Beast Philanthropy, the charitable arm of popular American YouTuber MrBeast, spotlighted HFH's work in Lagos.

The video documented stories of children awaiting surgery and highlighted the hurdles faced by Nigeria's fragile health infrastructure. In the video, MrBeast's team witnessed firsthand the conditions children face.

Collaborations with organisations like Beast Philanthropy have helped fund previous rounds, and HFH calls for more support to help more children in need.