Namibia: Visa On Arrival System Rakes in N$100 Million - Ministry Confirms Efficiency

The Ministry of Ministry of Home Affairs, Immigration, Safety and Security's,Visa on Arrival (VoA) system has pumped an impressive N$100 million into the State Revenue Fund since its inception, directly supporting national development initiatives benefiting all Namibians.

This significant financial boost comes as the Ministry refuted "misleading, irresponsible, and alarmist" claims by an online publication regarding the system's effectiveness and impact on tourism.

The Ministry in a statement said the funds which has been paid directly into the State Revenue Fund, aim to support national development initiatives that benefit all Namibians.

According to the ministry, more than 70,000 visitors and tourists have entered Namibia through both online and manual visa application processes.

"The Ministry has firmly streamlined the operational process for arriving passengers. Previously, travellers holding an eVisa were still required to complete an additional Visa on Arrival (VoA) form upon entry. That process has now been removed. The eVisa has been upgraded to simultaneously serve as a VoA form, ensuring that payment is made in advance, documentation is valid upon arrival, and travellers proceed directly to immigration clearance without any further administrative steps," they added.

Meanwhile, the ministry said the visa pricing structure remains both competitive and equitable, aligning with the nation's broader goals of regional integration, reciprocal international cooperation, and sustained global tourism growth.

"The Ministry reiterates its unwavering commitment to the efficient and secure management of Namibia's borders, to delivering exceptional service, and to maintaining the country's reputation as a premier travel destination. The public is strongly encouraged to disregard unverified and speculative information, and to instead rely on official communications and credible data released by the government," they added.

Namibia remains open for tourism, secure for visitors, and steadfast in its commitment to excellence and hospitality, they concluded.