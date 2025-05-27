Namibia: Walvis Bay Municipality Tables N$1.3 Billion Budget for 2025/26

The chairperson of the Walvis Bay municipality management committee, Richard Hoaeb, recently tabled a N$1.3 billion budget for the 2025/2026 financial year during a special council meeting held at the Civic Centre.

The budget marks the final phase of the municipality's Strategic Plan for the period (2021-2026).

From the total N$1.3 billion budget, N$632 million has been allocated to the capital budget.

According to Hoaeb, the appointment of the new Walvis Bay Chief Executive, Victoria Kapenda on 01 September 2024, is a turning point in the execution of capital budget projects.

"We are confident that her presence will significantly improve budget execution, particularly in terms of capital projects. We anticipate a notable increase in execution rates, reflecting her experience and commitment," said Hoaeb.

The bulk of the capital budget, N$272 million (43% of the capital budget) has been allocated to land development projects. Another priority is infrastructure repair and replacement, which was allocated N$152 million (24% of the capital budget). This will cover critical upgrades such as street rehabilitation, pothole repairs, and water and sewerage system improvements.

Operational Budget:

The operational budget stands at N$660 million. Approximately 79% of the revenue is expected to come from municipal services, including water, sanitation and property rates.

Council approved an average tariff increase of 3% across all services.