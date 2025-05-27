Nigeria: 'We Must Redesign Systems, Not Just Break Barriers' - Adenike Adeyemi

interview

While we celebrate milestones--more female founders, more gender policies--the reality is stark: women still face disproportionate barriers in accessing capital, markets, and decision-making spaces.

In this exclusive interview with PREMIUM TIMES, Adenike Adeyemi, Executive Director of FATE Foundation, shares her journey to the top, the power of data-driven advocacy, and why true gender equity requires more than visibility.

PT: Can you tell us about your professional journey and how you became a CEO?

Mrs Adeyemi: My professional journey has been driven by a passion for empowering entrepreneurs and bridging systemic gaps in Africa's ecosystem.

Over the past 23 years, I've worn many hats--from leading high-impact projects at KPMG Advisory and pioneering the Nigeria Leadership Initiative, to designing programmes that support small businesses.

At FATE Foundation, I have spearheaded initiatives like the FATE Institute and our digital pivot to msmehub.org, expanding our reach to over one million entrepreneurs.

What fueled my growth was a relentless focus on data-driven solutions, policy advocacy, and financial inclusion, which helped us disburse $2 Million in grants and loans while achieving sustainable growth.

Becoming CEO was a natural evolution of this mission--a blend of strategic vision and hands-on leadership. I recognised early that sustainable change required not just programmes but ecosystem-wide transformation.

By mobilising stakeholders like Google, Ford Foundation, and policymakers, I repositioned FATE as Nigeria's leading business incubator.

My journey reflects a commitment to turning insights into action: whether through research, technology like AI-driven tools, or coalition-building.

Today, I measure success by how many entrepreneurs we empower--and by ensuring our work informs policies that unlock Africa's potential.

PT: In your opinion, how do women leaders inspire and empower others around them, especially other women?

Mrs Adeyemi: Women leaders inspire and empower others--especially women--by creating pathways for visibility, access, and mentorship, while challenging systemic barriers.

At FATE Foundation, we embed this ethos into our programmes through a deliberate gender lens: from tailored financial products like low-interest loans for female entrepreneurs, to research highlighting women's unique challenges in our State of Entrepreneurship reports.

By equipping women with skills, capital, and networks, and advocating for policies that level the playing field, we don't just uplift individuals--we model how inclusive leadership can transform entire ecosystems.

When women see others thrive, it ignites a ripple effect of ambition and collective growth.

PT: What do you think is unique about women in leadership roles compared to men?

Mrs Adeyemi: Women leaders bring a unique blend of empathy, collaborative problem-solving, and resilience to leadership--qualities that are especially transformative in overcoming the systemic barriers women entrepreneurs face, like limited access to capital and networks.

At FATE Foundation, we've seen this firsthand: our women-focused initiatives, from low-interest loan programmes to mentorship circles, address these gaps by not just providing resources but also fostering a culture of shared growth.

Unlike traditional models that prioritise competition, women leaders often champion collective success--whether by designing policies informed by our gender-disaggregated research or creating safe spaces for peer learning.

This inclusive approach doesn't just empower individual women; it rewires ecosystems to be more equitable, proving that leadership isn't about dominance but about lifting others as you climb.

PT: What challenges did you face as a woman in your industry, and how did you overcome them?

Mrs Adeyemi: As a woman leader in the social impact space--an industry where women are well-represented but often underrepresented in top roles--I've faced challenges like being underestimated in male-dominated policy discussions and navigating biases around assertive leadership.

These mirrored the struggles of the women entrepreneurs we support at FATE Foundation: while more women start businesses in Nigeria, they hit ceilings in scaling due to lack of growth capital, societal expectations, and fragmented networks.

I overcame these barriers by leveraging data--like our gender-disaggregated research--to validate women's economic contributions, while intentionally building coalitions with male allies and designing programmes like our women-focused revolving loan fund.

Just as we equip female founders to turn systemic hurdles into stepping stones, I've learned that women in leadership must both challenge norms and create their own tables--transforming visibility into power.

PT: Can you share one of the most rewarding moments in your career that solidified your passion for leadership?

Mrs Adeyemi: One of the most rewarding moments in my career was launching FATE Foundation's women-focused funding programmes after our research and others revealed challenges female entrepreneurs face in accessing funding despite starting businesses at higher rates than men.

When we disbursed the first funds to 200+ women--many of whom had never qualified for traditional loans--their testimonies of hiring first employees, developing products, and having more employees crystallised why leadership matters: it's about turning data into doors.

Seeing these women transform from "high-risk" borrowers into employers and ecosystem leaders reaffirmed my belief that true leadership dismantles barriers not just through advocacy, but by redesigning systems--one audacious solution at a time.

PT: What advice would you give to young Nigerian women aspiring to become leaders in their fields?

Mrs Adeyemi: To young Nigerian women aspiring to leadership: Own your voice unapologetically, but pair ambition with strategy. At FATE Foundation, we've seen that women who thrive do three things relentlessly: first, they master their craft (whether in tech, business or policy) to silence doubters with excellence; second, they build 'unlikely' alliances--like the female entrepreneurs in our network who partner with male-dominated industries to scale; and third, they redefine leadership by lifting others up as they climb.

The road will demand extra grit--you'll face funding gaps, stereotypes, and 'wait your turn' pressures--but remember: Nigeria's toughest problems need your perspective. Start before you feel ready, document your wins (they're armor against imposter syndrome), and remember: every woman you empower becomes proof of what's possible.

PT: How do you balance the demands of being a CEO with other aspects of your personal life?

Mrs Adeyemi: Balancing the demands of CEO leadership with my deep commitment to family and friendships requires intentionality, not perfection.

I treat my calendar like a strategic blueprint: just as I prioritise high-impact meetings at work, I block sacred time for family and friends related moments and activities--because these relationships are my non-negotiables.

It's a constant albeit not always perfect dance, but I've seen that me thriving doesn't always mean "having it all" but designing my life where professional impact and personal joy fuel each other."

PT: This year's International Women's Day theme is "Accelerate Action." What does this theme mean to you and how does it reflect your leadership approach?

Mrs Adeyemi: This year's theme, 'Accelerate Action,' resonates deeply because progress for women in business remains frustratingly uneven.

While we celebrate milestones--more female founders, more gender policies--the reality is stark: women still face disproportionate barriers in accessing capital, markets, and decision-making spaces.

Our research reveals that female entrepreneurs still struggle to secure loans despite stellar proposals, and policy implementation often lacks teeth. To me, acceleration means moving beyond symbolism to systemic disruption.

True action requires holding policymakers accountable, equipping women with litigation tools for discrimination cases, and men committing as allies--not cheerleaders. Leadership here isn't about speed; it's about stubborn, strategic force until the numbers and lived experiences align.

This interview was conducted in partnership with Women in Management, Business, and Public Service (WIMBIZ), a Nigerian non-profit organisation committed to advancing and empowering women in leadership. Mrs Adeyemi is also a member of WIMBIZ.