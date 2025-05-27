Angola Records 275 New Cases of Cholera in Last 24 Hours

Luanda — At least 275 new cases of cholera were recorded in the last 24 hours in the provinces of Namibe, Cuanza-Sul, HuÃla, Cuanza-Norte, Icolo and Bengo, Cabinda, Zaire, Benguela, Malanje, Bengo and Lunda-Norte.

According to the Ministry of Health's information bulletin, which updates the number of cholera cases in Angola, four deaths were also recorded in the last 24 hours, two in Namibe and the same number in Cuanza-Sul Province.

Of the 275 reported cases, according to the report, 114 are from Namibe, 97 from Cuanza-Sul, 23 from Lunada, 10 from HuÃla, seven from Cuanza-Norte, six from Icolo and Bengo, five from Cabinda, three from Zaire, the same number from Benguela and Malanje, and two from Bengo and Lunda-Norte.

During the period under analysis, 312 people were discharged from hospital and 370 patients with the disease are currently hospitalized.

The patients are between two and 100 years old, of which 12,375 (54%) are male.

Since the beginning of the outbreak, last January, a total of 22,832 cases have been reported, of which 6,688 were from Luanda, 4,669 from Benguela, 3,013 from Bengo, 2,158 from Cuanza-Norte, 1,541 from Cuanza-Sul, 1,497 from Namibe, 1,216 from Icolo and Bengo, 1,137 from Malanje, 355 from HuÃla, 228 from Cabinda, 137 from Zaire, 75 from Lunda-Norte, 56 from Cubango, 41 from Huambo, 16 from UÃge, two from BiÃ©, the same number from Cunene and one from Lunda-Sul.

Regarding deaths, 689 have been recorded since the beginning of the outbreak, of which 216 in Luanda, 119 in Bengo, 107 in Benguela, 68 in Cuanza-Norte, 49 in Cuanza-Sul, 39 in Namibe, 31 in Icolo and Bengo, 30 in Malanje, 13 in HuÃla, 10 in Zaire, four in Cabinda, two in Lunda-Norte and one in Huambo.

MCN/MRA/jmc