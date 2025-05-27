Kenya Pilots AI System to Protect Black Rhino Calves in Aberdare National Park

Aberdare, Kenya — Conservationists in Kenya's Aberdare National Park have piloted an artificial intelligence (AI) system designed to detect and deter hyenas--as part of an effort to protect black rhino calves ahead of their reintroduction to the zone.

The initiative, led by Rhino Ark Kenya Charitable Trust (Rhino Ark) in collaboration with the Kenya Wildlife Service (KWS), aims to reestablish a viable population of eastern black rhinos in the Aberdares range--a biodiverse and mountainous highland forest located about 194 kilometers north of Nairobi.

"Black rhinos once thrived in the Aberdares, but intense poaching in the 1980s led to a sharp decline in their numbers," says Christian Lambrechts, Executive Director of Rhino Ark. "While we have secured a remnant population, it is now outgrowing the sanctuary spaces available, and we need to identify new areas for expansion."

With around 1,000 black rhinos now inhabiting Kenya's sanctuaries--many of which are reaching capacity--conservationists are eyeing the Aberdare Salient, a biodiverse zone abundant in water and vegetation, as a key site for the reintroduction of eastern black rhinos.

"Before we bring the animals in, we have to make sure the area is secure," Lambrechts said. "We've had a case where a rhino calf was killed by hyenas in the Aberdares. So, while preparing for the reintroduction, we must ensure predators like hyenas won't jeopardize the success of the project."

Lambrechts, who is leading the initiative to reintroduce black rhinos into the Aberdares, believes that with the large population of spotted hyenas in the salient, addressing hyena predation is key to mitigating the risk of calf deaths.

Young black rhinos, especially calves under two years old, are particularly vulnerable.

Evidence from other East African ecosystems reinforces this concern. In Tanzania's Ngorongoro Conservation Area, interviews with wildlife rangers and villagers revealed that 87.5% of rangers had witnessed hyenas attacking rhino calves.

To address this challenge, conservationists are turning to artificial intelligence developed by Austrian firm IT-Revolutions--an automated deterrent that uses machine learning and ultrasound technology to detect and repel predators.

The AI system uses machine learning to distinguish between species, with cameras mounted along wildlife corridors monitoring passing animals.

As the system observes more wildlife, it improves its accuracy through self-learning algorithms. When a hyena is detected, the system triggers a short burst of high-frequency sound--inaudible to most animals and humans but unpleasant to hyenas.

Currently in its pilot phase, the system is monitored around the clock. Researchers are evaluating both its accuracy and effectiveness as a deterrent.

"The more it sees a species, the better it gets--even from different angles," says Lambrechts. "We're still in the early stages. It's highly experimental."

He said that they are monitoring footage 24/7 to verify two things: first, whether the system accurately detects hyenas, and second, whether the sound beam successfully deters them.

With Kenya now hosting the fastest-recovering population of the eastern black rhino, the stakes are high and independent conservationists say that, while AI-driven deterrents offer promise, there is a need for ecological caution.

Paul Gacheru, a wildlife ecologist with The Nature Conservancy, said artificial intelligence could help reduce the impact on fragile ecosystems--but it must be closely supervised.

"Wildlife is dynamic," he said. "AI systems like the one being tested in Aberdare could eventually offer a scalable solution, adapting to animal behavior in different regions, helping to improve the effectiveness and accuracy of wildlife monitoring and management across diverse environments."

However, Gacheru said the technology might also have unintended consequences.

"We must monitor its effects on other species--especially those that may be affected by ultrasonic deterrents," he added.

Gacheru sees the AI piloting at the upcoming sanctuary as a valuable tool for observation and data collection. "One that must be carefully scrutinized to understand how it affects predator behavior and the broader ecosystem."

Conservation Alliance of Kenya CEO Steve Itela echoes these sentiments, saying that interfering with predator-prey dynamics could create unintended ecological shifts.

"For elusive species like black rhinos, AI systems offer a chance to move from reactive to proactive conservation," he says. "But deterring predators like hyenas might push them toward other targets or alter their social structures."

He added that conservation efforts must consider the full ecological picture, even while collecting valuable data.

Kenya's conservation sanctuaries have embraced a suite of digital tools--including IoT sensors, drones, and GIS mapping--to monitor and protect wildlife more effectively. These technologies complement efforts like anti-poaching projects and precise wildlife tracking.

While tech-driven conservation is gaining momentum, Kenya's success still relies heavily on the people who live closest to the wildlife.

In areas like the Aberdares, where deforestation has historically led to significant habitat loss, community involvement is a powerful force in restoring ecosystems and safeguarding endangered species.

"Our parents didn't know better; we grew up relying on the forest for firewood and timber--that was our way of life," says Daniel Kiarie Mwaura, Chairperson of the Community Forest Association (CFA) in Geta Forest Station.

Mwaura says years of forest degradation have taken a toll on the region -- drying up streams, intensifying seasonal fires, exacerbating human-wildlife conflict, and making weather patterns increasingly erratic.

"But with the effort we've put in and the number of people involved, we're starting to see promising changes in the environment," he says.

Working with conservationists, the community has revived its CFA group to actively support conservation efforts, particularly in mitigating human-wildlife conflict where livestock routes intersect with protected areas.

They collaborate with Rhino Ark and the Kenya Forest Service (KFS) to strengthen forest protection and biodiversity restoration through hands-on conservation activities--including planting indigenous trees, managing nurseries, maintaining electric fence infrastructure, and lending their indigenous knowledge of animal behavior to ongoing conservation efforts.

Youths in the area are also recruited to serve as Kenya Wildlife Service (KWS) community rangers, conducting forest patrols, monitoring wildlife movements, and reporting incursions.

"The people who live along the forest edge are the ones restoring that balance." Mwaura said.

Although many conservation projects in Kenya are led by non-governmental organizations, the government plays a crucial role in policy-setting, regulations, and project approvals.

Dr. John Chumo, Conservation Secretary at the State Department for Wildlife under the Ministry of Tourism and Wildlife, says Kenya is adopting a holistic conservation model--one that brings together communities, conservation groups, and technology to safeguard wildlife as both a national heritage and a driver of economic development.

"Technology is a critical addition to our conservation toolkit," Chumo said. "We are digitizing conservation not in isolation, but in a way that complements our existing frameworks and strengthens sustainability on the ground."

He said the government's partnership with Rhino Ark at Aberdare National Park--where virtual barriers using sensors and GPS are being tested--is part of a broader national strategy to revive wildlife populations and biodiversity, in line with the UN's global goal to protect 30 percent of the world's land and seas by 2030.

"As land-use conflict intensifies, technology can guide us toward more precise, data-driven decisions in both wildlife and human welfare," Chumo said, adding that while digital solutions offer enormous promise, the government is also mindful of challenges such as equitable access, data governance, and local adoption.

"With the fast evolution of technology, our work now is to constantly evaluate the social and environmental risks," he added, "To ensure that technology serves people, supports biodiversity, and works in tandem with the indigenous knowledge systems."

Preparations at the Aberdare rhino sanctuary are underway, though the exact timeline for reintroducing black rhinos remains unconfirmed.

According to Lambrechts, each rhino will be fitted with a GPS collar on arrival to monitor movement and well-being.

"That will be the next stage," he said. "For now, we're focused on ensuring the habitat is ready--food, water, and, most critically, protection from predators."

Lambrechts said that there is a shift in strategy--from reacting to risks to anticipating and preventing them--driven by a non-lethal deterrence model.

"It's no longer just about fences and patrols," he added. "It's about integrating traditional conservation with new tools to give rhinos a real chance--even in places where predators are part of the landscape."

