Nigeria: NPFL - Akwa United, Heartland Relegated As Season Ends On Dramatic Note

25 May 2025
Premium Times (Abuja)
By Tunde Eludini

For the relegated sides, the focus shifts to rebuilding in the NNL and mounting a swift return to the top flight

The 2024/25 Nigeria Premier Football League season climaxed on Sunday with a tense final matchday that saw Akwa United and Heartland relegated to the Nigeria National League.

While Remo Stars had already secured the league title with three games to spare, and Rivers United and Abia Warriors claimed the continental qualification spots, the battle for survival went down to the wire, leaving fans on the edge of their seats until the final whistle.

Akwa United's slim hopes of staying up were extinguished after a 2-1 defeat to Heartland FC at the Dan Anyiam Stadium in Owerri.

The victory didn't do the Naze Millionaires any good either as they also fell shot.

Despite a valiant effort, they finished 17th with 47 points, joining Sunshine Stars and Lobi Stars in the drop zone.

El-Kanemi Warriors, who needed just a win to survive, narrowly defeated Sunshine Stars 1-0 in Maiduguri to pull through with 49 points.

Elsewhere, the final day produced some standout performances. Shooting Stars SC delivered a statement result with a dominant 5-1 thrashing of Enugu Rangers at the Lekan Salami Stadium in Ibadan, capping off their season in style.

Bayelsa United thrashed newly crowned champions Remo Stars with a resounding 3-0 victory in Yenagoa, while Rivers United sealed second place with a hard-fought 2-1 win over Nasarawa United in Port Harcourt.

Plateau United also ended their campaign on a high, edging out Enyimba 1-0 in Aba to finish seventh.

With the season now concluded, Remo Stars will represent Nigeria in the CAF Champions League along with Rivers United.

Abia Warriors will compete in the CAF Confederation Cup along and whoever emerges champions of the President Federation Cup between Abakaliki FC and Kwara United.

For the relegated sides, the focus shifts to rebuilding in the NNL and mounting a swift return to the top flight.

The 2024/25 NPFL season will be remembered for its dramatic twists, late survival battles, and the heartbreak of relegation for the quartet of Lobi Stars, Sunshine Stars, Akwa United and Heartland FC.

Read the original article on Premium Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 Premium Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.