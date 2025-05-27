Nigeria: Diamond League - Nigeria's Tobi Amusan Sets New Record

Amusan's performance eclipsed the previous Rabat meet record of 12.51s set by American Brianna McNeal in 2018

World record holder Tobi Amusan sent a powerful message to the athletics world on Sunday night as she stormed to victory in the women's 100m hurdles at the 2025 Rabat Diamond League.

Amusan clocked a stunning 12.45 seconds.

The time not only marked a Meeting Record (MR) and her Season's Best (SB) but also reaffirmed her status as one of the leading contenders ahead of the World Championships in Tokyo.

Amusan's performance eclipsed the previous Rabat meet record of 12.51s set by American Brianna McNeal in 2018.

Dutch hurdler Nadine Visser came in second with 12.67s, while Poland's Pia Skrzyszowska followed in third at 12.69s.

Following the race, an elated Amusan shared insight into the adjustments that brought her back to peak form.

"More hurdles practice, cos I have been doing more sprinting. It was after the first two Diamond League meetings, I knew I had to go back to doing more hurdle drills. Two weeks in, I can tell the difference."

A season rekindled

The 28-year-old Nigerian entered Rabat with much to prove after a stuttering start to her 2025 season. Her planned opening at the World Athletics Relays in China was derailed after Nigeria withdrew from the event. In her first two Diamond League races -- in Xiamen and Keqiao -- Amusan finished fourth, running 12.74s and then improving to 12.66s.

The hurdles event was not part of the Doha Diamond League meet, leaving Rabat as Amusan's crucial opportunity to reignite her season -- and she seized it with both hands.

Turning point in Rabat

Amusan's performance on Sunday was more than a win; it was a statement. With the World Championships just a few months away, the victory in Morocco signals a return to form for the 2022 world champion. The result also vaults her back into the spotlight as one of the top contenders to watch heading into Tokyo.

With her record-setting win in Rabat, Amusan has firmly placed herself back in the conversation as a serious medal contender this season.

Simbine dominates Men's 100m in Rabat

In another thrilling race on the night, South African sprinter Akani Simbine secured his third 100m Diamond League win of the year, storming to victory in 9.95 seconds.

Despite a blistering start by Kenya's Ferdinand Omanyala, it was Simbine who took control mid-race, cruising past the field and finishing well ahead.

Omanyala settled for second in 10.05s, with American Fred Kerley third in 10.07s. Emmanuel Eseme clocked 10.10s to edge out Brandon Hicklin, while Olympic 200m champion Letsile Tebogo finished last in 10.43s after easing up.