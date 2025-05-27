Rwanda: Volleyball - Police, APR Win Rutsindura Memorial Trophy

Police (men) and APR (women) edged Rwanda Energy Group (REG) and Rwanda Revenue Authority (RRA) respectively in the final to clinch the 2025 Rutsindura memorial volleyball tournament which concluded in Huye on Sunday, May 25.

The tournament, held in memory of late Alphonse Rutsindura, who was a teacher at the Petit Séminaire Virgo Fidelis de Butare, is recognised by The Rwanda Volleyball Federation (FRVB).

In the men's category, Police defeated then holders Rwanda Energy Group (REG) in four sets (25-12, 19-25, 25-17, 25-23).

The law enforcers started the game brightly and took the first set 25-12, but coach Jean-Patrice Ndaki Mboulet reorganised his squad to secure the second set 25-19 and level the game 1-1.

However, it wasn't enough for his team to retain the trophy against Fred Musoni's men who claimed the third set 25-17 and the fourth 25-23 to clinch the trophy.

It was a similar story in the women's category, where defending champions Rwanda Revenue Authority (RRA) were swept by APR in straight sets (25-23, 25-21, 28-26) in the final.

The army side had already edged the tax collectors in the group stage in a tight tiebreaker. In the final, APR overpowered RRA from the start, winning the first set 25-23.

The dominance continued in the second and third sets, which ended 25-21 and 28-26 respectively, as APR, led by coach Peter Kamasa, cruised to victory and lifted the trophy.