Nigeria: Gbam Foundation Organises Inter-LGA Basketball Tourney in Kaduna

In a move to foster grassroots sports development and youth empowerment in northern Nigeria, the GBAM Foundation has unveiled the maiden edition of its Inter-Local Government Basketball Tournament in Kaduna, with over N1.5 million as prize money for winners in both male and female categories.

The tournament, which will run from May 26 to June 7 at the iconic Murtala Mohammed Square, will feature teams from all 23 Local Government Areas of Kaduna State.

Founder and CEO of GBAM Foundation, Murpheus Major Idoko, at a press conference in Kaduna disclosed that registration is free, with additional financial subsidies provided for participating teams to cushion logistical burdens.

Murpheus added that the initiative is designed to institutionalise a sustainable basketball structure in Kaduna and gradually extend it across Nigeria.

According to him, the overall winner in the male category will receive N1 million, while the female champions would receive N500,000.

"The idea is to look inward and build on what truly resonates with young people: sports, entertainment and expression," Idoko stated.

"GBAM stands for Graffiti, Basketball, Art and Music. Since 2019, we've empowered men, women, persons with disabilities and school children. This year, we are redefining that vision by starting at the grassroots, with LGAs taking centre stage."

He commended corporate sponsors and government MDAs, including Kaduna Internal Revenue Service, Zenith Bank, Pay Kaduna, among others for supporting the initiative.