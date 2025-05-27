Nigeria: Residents Cry for Help Over Rising Robberies in Abuja Metropolis

Residents of Abuja are calling on relevant authorities to address the increase in robbery attacks being experienced in some districts within the Abuja city centre.

The call is coming as fresh facts emerged on how a gang of armed men attacked Efab Global Estate, located in Idu Industrial Layout in Abuja and robbed the neighbourhoods of their belongings.

Abuja Metro reports that before the attacks on the Efab Global Estate early on Friday morning, similar attacks were reported in some parts of Wuse and the highbrow Maitama districts.

A few weeks ago, Abuja Metro also learnt that there was an attack on some houses in the Gwarinpa and Dawaki axis of Abuja.

How armed men invaded Efab Global Estate, tied up security guards

Armed men suspected to be robbers allegedly gained access to the estate by scaling the fence and tying up about five security guards on duty before attacking their victims moving from house to house.

Residents, who spoke on condition of anonymity because of security concerns, told Abuja Metro that some of the security guards were injured in the process.

Some of the witnesses described the incident as a well-coordinated operation, adding that the attackers fired sporadically into the air to instill fear and chaos among the residents.

The FCT police command, through its spokesperson, Josephine Adeh, confirmed the attack through a message shared with Abuja Metro.

Adeh, a Superintendent, said the matter was reported to the police divisional headquarters in Life Camp, adding that the police area commander in Life Camp, ACP Harrison Oruruo, led a tactical team to the scene.

"Unfortunately, the suspects had fled the location before the distress call was made to the police," the PPRO, said in the statement released on Friday evening.

A resident, who also spoke on condition of anonymity, said the estate's security personnel were overwhelmed by the attackers during the onslaught, with five guards sustaining machete injuries before the assailants moved on to rob the occupants of six homes within the estate.

The armed men reportedly stole cash, mobile phones, jewelleries and other valuables during the raid.

The source further stated that "We were awoken by the sound of gunshots and screams. It was terrifying. The gunmen were over 20 and overpowered our security guards. They macheted five of our security guards. The criminals stole cash, mobile phones, jewellery and other valuables."

Another resident said some of the victims were forced to transfer money to designated accounts under duress.

A message by the estate security committee also stated that the robbers laid siege around the estate and shot randomly. But in the police statement, the spokesperson had indicated that it was only two security guards that were tied, while one of them was also injured by the attackers.

The FCT police spokeswoman said the injured victim was rushed to the Federal Medical Centre (FMC) located in Jabi, adding that the victim is currently in stable condition.

"In response to this incident, security measures have been reinforced around the estate, in collaboration with vigilante groups and community stakeholders. An active investigation is ongoing to apprehend the perpetrators and prevent a recurrence.

"The Commissioner of Police, FCT Command, CP Ajao S. Adewale, urged residents and estate management committees to ensure proper vetting and profiling of private security personnel and domestic staff," she said in the statement.

He also emphasised the importance of working in synergy with divisional police officers to enhance security architecture within residential communities, and advised the public to remain vigilant and promptly report any suspicious activity to the command via the following emergency numbers: 08032003913, 08028940883, or 070 57337653, the statement added.

Residents demand more action from security operatives

Mr Joseph Idoko, a security expert, told Abuja Metro that the security architecture in Abuja should do more to address the incessant attacks on residents in the nation's capital.

According to him, if the Abuja city centre is not safe, then what will be the situation at the area councils and the rural communities?

"The FCT Administration should step in by providing necessary facilities that will aid the security operatives to perform their duties effectively.

Wuse district has been under constant attack, so also the Maitama, where I learned police recently gun down some people suspected to be robbers.

Even in Wuye District, there has been a pocket of attacks in some areas. There is a need for more police presence in those districts and if the police is overwhelmed, a joint security outfit, including the local vigilantes, can be set up and posted to some of these districts," he suggested.

Mr Emmanuel Orisa, a resident of Garki district, said attacks on the households by robbers had been on the increase, saying in the past few weeks, five cases were recorded in his area.

He said, though the police division in the district was doing its best, a deliberate action was needed to check the incessant attacks.

Mr. Orisa, who works in one of the foreign embassies, said such action was needed for the image of the country as many diplomats, including the ambassadors and the high commissioners, are residing in some of these districts that are being attacked.