Uganda: Mpuuga Launches New Political Party, Democratic Front

Kampala — Former Leader of Opposition and NUP Deputy President Mathias Mpuuga has officially unveiled a new political party, the Democratic Front (DF).

This was after an approval from the Electoral Commission renaming the Green Partisan Party to the Democratic Front.

MPs Abed Bwanika, Michael Kakembo, and Juliet Nakabuye, joined Mpuuga in launching the new party.

"It is a home for logical thinkers, progressive minds, and those who believe in political ethics and disciplined service delivery," stated Mpuuga on X.

Introducing the Democratic Front (DF), a new political party that is deliberate in bringing freshness to Uganda's political landscape.

It is born out our motherland's need for meaningful transformation that transcends the tired cycle of recycled ideologies.