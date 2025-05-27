Somalia: Ex-Leader Condemns Discrimination Against Residents of District in Mogadishu

Mogadishu — Former Somali president Sheikh Sharif Sheikh Ahmed has strongly condemned the alleged discrimination and social exclusion faced by residents of Kaxda district in the capital, Mogadishu.

Sheikh Sharif criticised federal government leaders for dividing the capital's population and fostering discord by sidelining certain districts, including Kaxda, whose residents contribute to government taxes.

"It is regrettable that the federal leadership is engaging in discriminatory practices that pit communities against each other in the capital, with some districts like Kaxda being marginalised despite their residents paying taxes to the government," Sheikh Sharif said.

He also denounced the reported denial of residential rights to Kaxda residents, coupled with increasing social pressure and forced registration with armed groups as part of a one-sided electoral process.

Sheikh Sharif affirmed his support for the Somali people's right to participate in free, fair, and inclusive elections.

"I stand firmly with the Somali citizens' right to engage in elections that are free, fair, and equal for all," he said.

He further warned the controversial electoral commission to cease exerting pressure on the capital's residents, cautioning that attempts to impose an electoral process without broad agreement would only deepen tensions.

"I urge the disputed electoral commission to stop the coercion of the capital's residents and refrain from forcing an election process that lacks consensus," Sheikh Sharif added.

His remarks come amid rising political tensions and disputes over Somalia's ongoing electoral preparations, with many citizens expressing frustration over perceived exclusion and intimidation.