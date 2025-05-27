Kenya: Hospital, Coffee Plantation Manager Disown Koimburi's Abduction Narrative

Nairobi — The National Police Service (NPS) has cast doubt on claims surrounding the alleged abduction of Juja MP George Koimburi, revealing that neither the manager of the coffee plantation where he was allegedly found nor the hospital that treated him could provide any evidence to support the narrative.

In a statement on Tuesday, NPS said it made the assessement after interviewing persons of interest following the emergence of an amateur video circulating online, purporting to show the MP abandoned at a farm in Juja.

Officers who visited the alleged crime scene reported discrepancies between the scene's terrain and the video footage, NPS noted.

Moses Kariuki, the caretaker of the coffee farm--owned by businessman Jimmy Wanjigi--told police he had not witnessed any such incident.

Investigators also visited Plainview Hospital in Ruiru, where Koimburi had reportedly received treatment.

The hospital confirmed that the MP had been brought in using a vehicle registered under his name and driven by a woman identified as Frida Njeri, who was also said to be the first responder at the scene.

However, the hospital failed to provide details about the nature of the treatment or the extent of Koimburi's alleged injuries.

Unvalidated claims

This lack of information, according to the police, has made it difficult to validate the abduction claims.

NPS also said it deployed a team from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI), supported by forensic experts from the National Forensic Laboratory, to conduct a thorough analysis of the scene and collect critical evidence.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Kenya Legal Affairs By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

The police disclosed that Koimburi had previously been under investigation for a land fraud case, and that the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions (ODPP) had already approved his prosecution.

According to the police, Koimburi evaded arrest on May 23 by fleeing on a motorcycle with his private security team and turning off his mobile phone.

His driver, intercepted separately, was briefly detained and released after giving a statement.

The MP reportedly resurfaced on May 26, the same day the abduction video went viral.

"This progress underscores the NPS's commitment to uncovering the truth regarding the abduction allegations with the highest standards of professionalism and diligence," NPS said.

The police have already recorded statements from five individuals and plan to interview the MP once his family allows access.