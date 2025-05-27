South Africa: Committee Chairperson Calls On Sibanye Stillwater to Spare No Effort in Rescuing Over 200 Workers

26 May 2025
Parliament of South Africa (Cape Town)
press release

- The Chairperson of the Portfolio Committee on Mineral and Petroleum Resources, Mr Mikateko Mahlaule, has called on the management of Sibanye Stillwater to spare no effort and do everything possible to rescue the over 200 workers trapped under ground at the Kloof gold mine in Westoneria, Gauteng.

Mr Mahlaule said: "While rescue mission is top priority, management should equally ensure the provision of necessary essentials such as food, water and medication to the trapped workers."

In October 2024, the committee paid a visit to the same mine to conduct oversight which focused on mine health and safety as well as illegal mining.

The committee left somehow comforted that strengthening operational efficiency to ensure workers' safety was fourth cost driver on the mine's capital expenditure after energy, water and security.

Mr Mahlaule wished the rescue team strength and wisdom and encouraged it to relentlessly do everything possible to bring all the trapped miners safely to the surface.

"We will first get a report from the Chief Inspector of Mines and decide thereafter on the next course of action, if needs be," said Mr Mahlaule.

