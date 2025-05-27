South Africa: State of Paralysis At 1 Military Ramp Concerns Defence Committee

press release

Parliament, Saturday, 24 May 2025 - The Joint Standing Committee on Defence is concerned by the general state of paralysis in finding solutions to the stalled repair and maintenance project (RAMP) at the 1 Military Hospital in Tshwane, and the unending investigations into allegations of fraud and corruption in the same project by the Directorate of Priority Crime Investigations (DPCI) also delays consequence management against those identified to have acted outside the confines of the law.

The committee held a meeting with the Minister of Defence, Senior officers of the South African National Defence Force (SANDF), as well as the DPCI. It has become increasingly clear that there is no concrete plan, besides requesting resources from the National Treasury to conclude the project. The lack of a clear strategy is indicative of the state of paralysis. Furthermore, there were concerns about whether the department will be in a position to complete the project if the resources are provided by the National Treasury.

Similarly, the SANDF could not provide tangible and credible consequence management processes despite almost 20 years since the project started and experienced challenges. The lack of speed in implementing consequence management against officials identified in a forensic investigation report into the programme is counterproductive, as it emboldens those inclined to participate in wrongdoing with the knowledge that no action will be taken against them. Furthermore, the delays have resulted in some officials identified in the report having either resigned or passed away.

The committee also highlighted concerns that the DPCI has taken long to conclude their investigation and that it is only now they feel confident to submit the docket for assessment by the National Prosecuting Authority. While the committee acknowledged the complexities in investigating corruption and fraud allegations, the investigations in this instance were preceded by a forensic investigation, meaning substantial evidence was already at hand.

The committee has resolved that, due to the lengthy delays in prosecution and lack of tangible progress, the committee must ensure continued monitoring. The committee will schedule a periodic briefing by the SANDF and the Ministry on progress updates on the implementation of consequence management and solutions towards finishing the stalled project.

1 Military hospital, according to the committee, plays a critical role in ensuring that members of the SANDF receive quality healthcare. Moreover, the Hospital should be playing a critical diplomatic role as it would open its doors to VIPs from neighbouring countries to receive quality healthcare, something that can't be implemented due to the state of the hospitalised.