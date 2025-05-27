South Africa: Planning, Monitoring and Evaluation Committee Continues Consultations On State Enterprises Bill

press release

The Portfolio Committee on Planning, Monitoring and Evaluation is continuing to hold consultations on the National State Enterprises (NSE) Bill, which seeks to introduce reforms in the administration of state-owned companies and establish a holding company to be responsible for these entities.

After receiving a submission from the National Economic Development and Labour Council (NEDLAC) earlier in the week, the committee on Friday met with the Socio-Economic Impact Assessment (SEIA) unit in the Presidency for further input on the Bill. The Chairperson of the committee, Ms Tulelwa Mgweba, said the committee has further plans to listen to the views and recommendations of other stakeholders on the Bill, including the National Treasury.

"We started with NEDLAC and today we are receiving submissions from the Socio-economic Assessment Unit in the Presidency, which plays a vital role in evaluating broader, developmental, economic and social implications of legislative and policy decisions," she said.

Ms Pulane Kole, the head of the SEIA unit in the Presidency, said the NSE Bill sets out a rationale and foundation for the adoption of a centralised shareholder model for the ownership or housing of strategic state-owned companies (SOC) as subsidiaries of the holding company to enable and enhance their contribution to South Africa's development needs.

"This approach to corporate governance aims to create a flexible organisation which can compete as a SOC but is also not subjected to ill-suited public procurement regimes or unnecessary and ineffectual checks and balances," she said.

Ms Kole said, once passed into law, the Bill is expected to result in improved governance of state enterprises and a depoliticised environment. The Bill will also allow SOEs to become competitive, profitable, capable, ethical and developmental and optimally contribute to economic growth and job creation.

In addition to the establishment of a State Asset Management SOC limited as a holding company, Ms Kole said, the Bill will also clarify functions, institutional arrangements and accountability mechanisms of the holding company and the board, and the transfer of shareholding of selected, commercial state enterprises to the holding company as well as the development and implementation of the national strategy.

She also told the committee that international good practices indicate a growing inclination towards centralisation of the state ownership function. "In a centralised ownership model, a single decision-making entity assumes the role of the shareholder for all companies and organisations controlled or owned, directly or indirectly, by the state.

"In Latin America, research has shown that the establishment of central monitoring agencies reduced both cash flow and contingent liability risks in SOEs. It showed that these agencies work towards reducing performance uncertainties and exhibit a better understanding of the liability levels of the SOEs they oversee," said Ms Kole.

In its recommendations to the committee the SEIA said studies show that good governance is critical to the performance and viability of SOEs and this is also attributed to the country's stance on tackling fraud and corruption.

For SOEs to optimally achieve their role to the country's developmental agenda, the SEIA unit said, there is a need to strengthen the link between SOEs and the public developmental goals, improve incentives and enhance governance. In a presentation to the committee, the SEIA said the performance of SOEs is also dependent on the overall state capacity of building a developmental state, meticulous planning and implementation of the developmental agenda. In addition, SOEs should invest in economic and job opportunities and efficient transport in strategic locations to address spatial inequalities.

Furthermore, the government should remove all the regulatory barriers and promote SMMEs development that is aligned to the SOE strategy.

However, the SEIA warned, the NSE Bill and the development of the state holding company will not be sufficient to depoliticise and make the SOEs competitive. The unit added that alongside this legislative proposal, the Department of Planning, Monitoring and Evaluation should invest in the organisational culture change programme and appoint relevant experts and administrators for the management of transitions and transfers to a holding company.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines South Africa Business By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

"A clear and strategic short to long term roadmap on transitions should be developed and implemented in a logically sequenced manner," the unit recommended.

It also said that, in line with the Framework on Professionalisation of the Public Sector, the recruitment of personnel and appointment of the board should be based on merit and integrity, and that the holding company should have skills strategy, streamlined processes, investment in technology and efficient accountability mechanisms.

Reacting to the SEIA's submission, some committee members questioned whether it was necessary to introduce a new holding company, when SOEs in the past operated efficiently when reporting to departments.

There was also a concern that the process of establishing a holding company will be cumbersome and expensive - an amount of R615 million has been requested from National Treasury by the Department of Planning, Monitoring and Evaluation to start operation of the holding company for the first three years and thereafter its operations will be funded from dividends to be received from subsidiaries.