West Africa: Liberia Hosts Ecowas @50

In commemorating the 50th anniversary of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS), the ECOWAS Resident Representative Office in Liberia, in partnership with the Made in Liberia Fair and Ecobank Liberia, held a two-day event centered on youth entrepreneurship and the empowerment of micro, small, and medium enterprises (MSMEs).

The commemorative activities were held under the theme, "Promoting Youth Entrepreneurship", beginning Friday, May 23, with a panel discussion and MSME Clinic, followed by the Made in Liberia Trade Fair on Saturday, May 24, at the Invincible Park in Fish Market, Monrovia.

Delivering the opening statement, ECOWAS Resident Representative in Liberia, Madam Josephine Nkrumah reflected on ECOWAS's history and purpose.

"For half a century, ECOWAS has stood as a beacon of regional unity, economic progress, and shared prosperity. Our journey has been marked by collaboration, resilience, and unwavering commitment to fostering sustainable development across West Africa," she said.

Turning to the year's theme, Nkrumah highlighted the crucial role of MSMEs in driving innovation, job creation, and economic transformation. She described the one-day MSME Clinic as "a vital platform to exchange ideas, strengthen capacities, and enhance opportunities for entrepreneurs who form the backbone of our economies."

She said the clinic and the Made in Liberia Trade Fair, held on Day 2, are a clear manifestation of ECOWAS's commitment to empowering youth and transforming their potential into viable enterprises. These enterprises, she stressed, are the building blocks of regional trade integration and the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA).

"Undoubtedly, trade drives socio-economic development and provides solutions to societal challenges that, if unattended, could serve as conflict drivers," Madam Nkrumah said.

She commended the young entrepreneurs in attendance for their tenacity and resilience: "I salute your courage, strength and determination each day to beat the odds as you strive to build yourselves, homes, communities and nation through your respective enterprises," she said.

Highlighting the structure of the day's discussions, she noted that the panel moderators were mostly young entrepreneurs from sectors such as renewable energy, cosmetics, and agriculture. "They are best placed to ask the hard questions to our expert panelists," she said.

Madam Nkrumah called on young people to embrace creativity, a problem-solving mindset, continuous learning, financial literacy, communication skills, networking, and above all, "an unshakeable belief in oneself."

She admonished the youth: "to turn an idea into a plan and into a venture takes courage and strength, and many times you may feel like giving up. My charge to you is to learn to adapt and pivot ideas and plans when necessary, in the face of changing circumstances. So, when life gives you lemons, do make some lemonade. It's fantastic and refreshing! Please don't give up--we believe in you, count on you, and look up to you to make our region peaceful and prosperous."

In her closing remarks, Madam Nkrumah thanked the event's partners, saying, "Please permit me a minute to express sincere gratitude to our partners, Ecobank and the West Africa Health Organization for their generous support. Our sincere thanks also go to AMI and the Liberia Red Cross for providing free health screening and onsite ambulance services for our trade fair tomorrow."

She also extended thanks to other financial institutions, including Ecobank, GT Bank, UBA, and LBDI, for their participation and support in enriching the dialogue around financial accessibility and MSME growth.

"To my team--the Resident Representative Office and ECOWAS Regional Radio staff--thank you for going above and beyond to make this a successful program. Teamwork indeed pays off," she concluded.

Providing an overview of the panel discussion and MSME Clinic was Dr. Nathaniel Walker, Political Advisor to the ECOWAS Resident Representative.

He noted that while ECOWAS's peacekeeping and security interventions often dominate public discourse in Liberia, the Resident Representative Office has worked to spotlight the organization's economic integration and support for local business development.

The 50th Anniversary celebration in Liberia serves to highlight ECOWAS's efforts to empower businesses and promote trade, "creating awareness of relevant ECOWAS protocols will help Liberian businesses to grow, thereby promoting ECOWAS's goals of ensuring regional economic integration, including advocacy and cross-border trade," he added.

Walker pointed to the MSME Clinic and Trade Fair, which said are strategic avenues to reinforce ECOWAS's economic integration agenda while spotlighting Liberian entrepreneurship. "These activities focus on capacity building, market access, and policy awareness," he said.

He added that the day's panel discussions would cover MSME development policies, tax compliance, the ECOWAS Trade Liberalization Scheme, sustainable investment, branding, financial management, and marketing.

Participants were encouraged to engage directly with facilitators to discuss challenges and build business linkages. Dr. Walker expressed hope that the events would result in improved business visibility, stronger networking, and a better understanding of regional trade frameworks.

Assistant Commerce Minister for Small Business Administration, Mr. Jekeh Forkpa Koiyan, delivered remarks on behalf of Commerce Minister Magdalene Dagoseh. "The Ministry of Commerce and Industry is committed to supporting MSMEs," Mr. Koiyan declared.

He thanked the ECOWAS Resident Representative Office for organizing the event and emphasized continued collaboration. "We want to extend our thanks and appreciation to you, and we also want to assure you that the Ministry of Commerce is standing by you," he said. "At the end of this event, the Ministry of Commerce will also be organizing a similar trade fair, and you will be invited. We look forward to working with you collaboratively to empower our local-based SMEs."

Representing Ecobank Liberia, Mr. Steven S. Howard, Head of Corporate and Investment Banking, reaffirmed the bank's commitment to supporting MSMEs. "We at Ecobank support the SME program in Liberia," he said. "Your Excellency, we are grateful. We cannot separate Ecobank from ECOWAS--we are the same."

Howard emphasized that Ecobank's mandate complements the political and economic goals of ECOWAS. He also spotlighted the bank's Elevate initiative, which focuses on empowering women-led businesses.

"SMEs are dominated by women in most countries," he explained. "So, we set up special days for women-owned and women-run businesses. Elevate helps to encourage these businesses. Once a woman is successful, you know, a whole nation is successful."

Howard concluded with a pledge to continue fostering Ecobank's partnership with the ECOWAS mission. "Elevate will continue to be a part of you. Ecobank will continue to be a part of you. I see we have entered into a transaction of diplomacy, and everybody is buying into it."