West Africa: Liberia's Bid for a Non-Permanent Seat On the UN Security Council, 2026-2027 'Socioeconomic and Geopolitical Relevance'

We (Liberia) come from a rich history of diplomacy, and it is time we return to that tradition.

'H.E. Sara Beysolow Nyanti, Liberia's Minister of Foreign Affairs'

Abstract:

Liberia's quest for a non-permanent seat on the United Nations Security Council presents reciprocal socioeconomic and geopolitical benefits for Liberia, Africa, developing countries, and the United Nations System as a whole, particularly concerning the much debated and anticipated reforms in the Security Council's structure and mandate.

It will serve as an opportunity for Liberia to persuasively advocate for the Ezulwini Consensus of 2005 and other highly supported collective African progressive reforms within the UN system, as it is one of the few African nations that participated in signing the Charter and the formation of the United Nations in 1945.

Liberia's rich and historic role in global politics and multilateralism, along with its resilience and democratic procedural reforms, especially after the brutal civil wars (1989-2003), provides the experience and credentials needed at the Security Council during this critical moment of global politics and security concerns. This paper is exploratory and qualitative; it concludes by examining and highlighting Liberia's credentials for the seat, as well as the socioeconomic and geopolitical relevance it may both gain and contribute to the Council.

Keywords: Liberia, UN, Security Council, Africa.

Liberia in the International System:

Liberia has played and continues to play a significant role in shaping and redefining modern global geopolitics and multilateralism. It was a founding member of the defunct League of Nations, the first global public international organization established shortly after World War I (WWI) in 1920 (John Yormie, 2024). Liberia also became a founding member of the UN, alongside a few other African nations: Egypt, Ethiopia and South Africa (African, n.d.).

It produced the first female President of the General Assembly from Africa, and the second in the world, Ambassador Angie Elizabeth Brooks, who presided over the 24th Session of the United Nations General Assembly in 1970 (Mohammed, 2023). Liberia was among the first African nations to serve on the UNSC, just 16 years after the formation of the United Nations; therefore, returning to the Council more than six decades later, with extensive experience in building resilient peace after armed conflict (Wratto, 2024) Supporting the international system in fostering regional, continental, and global security will be a privilege for Liberia and an added value to the Security Council. 'We (Liberia) come from a rich history of diplomacy, and it is time we return to that tradition,' said Minister Sara Beysolow Nyanti, Liberia's Minister of Foreign Affairs.

Significance of Liberia's Bid for Africa, Developing Nations, and Global Peace and Security:

Liberia's quest for a non-permanent seat on the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) for the 2026-2027 term reflects a strategic ambition to enhance its role and voice in the international arena, advocating for developing nations as a whole and the African continent in particular (Yormie, 2024).

A nation historically defined by its unique founding by freed slaves from the United States of America in the early 1800s, known globally for its devastating civil wars (1989-2003) and subsequent transition to procedural democracy and socioeconomic reconstruction, Liberia now positions itself as a symbol of post-conflict stability and regional cooperation, not only in West Africa but beyond the continent, as demonstrated by its ambitious bid for a non-permanent seat on the UN Security Council.

This bid not only highlights Liberia's dedication to multilateral diplomacy but also underscores its growing significance in both global socioeconomic and geopolitical spheres.

Socioeconomic Relevance:

A small West African nation seeking a seat as a non-permanent member of the Security Council is not simply for political relevance or courtesy; rather, it aims to redefine the Council's role and strengthen its functions, particularly for developing nations and the African continent. The following are key points considered relevant for Liberia's candidacy for the seat.

Post-Conflict Recovery and Democratic Consolidation:

Liberia, a country ravaged by a sequence of civil wars from 1989 to 2003, has made significant strides and noticeable progress in procedural democratic governance and institutional and policy reform since the implementation of the Accra Comprehensive Peace Accord, which negotiated the end of the nation's longstanding and devastating civil wars in 2003.

Several peaceful transitions of power and strengthened civil institutions showcase Liberia's progress. Therefore, these relative democratic achievements and governance improvements position Liberia as a model developing nation struggling with institutional reforms and political stability, seeking sustainable peace through governance reforms and democratic norms in the context of post-conflict countries.

Additionally, Liberia, as a non-permanent member of the Security Council representing the African continent and developing countries, will serve as a catalyst for addressing the many security challenges that might not be considered by advanced developed countries.

Economic Growth and Regional Integration:

Sustainable peace and political stability, whatever form the political system may be, are the pathways to sustainable economic growth, inclusive development and shared prosperity. And of course, according to the detection of modern international relations, especially from the liberal perspective, which forms a part of the political ideologies of Liberia's foreign policy objectives (Sumaworo, 2025), global, regional and subregional integration and multilateral diplomacy play a crucial role in conflict prevention, mitigation, and resolution. Liberia, being an active and historic member of the United Nations, African Union, the ECOWAS, the MRU ( the Mano River Union) is a significant geopolitical plus to be a valuable and added advantage at the UN Security Council, thus helping to reduce civil and political instability in the world and in Africa specifically. As a result, economic growth, regional and global integration would become the hallmarks of international relations and the operationalization of the United Nations' functionalities across the globe.

Youth, Education, and Gender Inclusion:

Liberia, representing Africa, the most youthful continent, will serve as a renewed focus on youth development through introducing programs and initiatives that will integrate them into productive activities and, as a result, set a barrier to those who may take advantage by using them as a means of conflict and instability. On the other hand, gender inclusion could be spearheaded by Liberia participation as a non-permanent member of the Security Council due to its role on the African continent and the world at large in promoting political rights for women; the first female president from Africa and the second in the world at the General Assembly of the UN was a Liberian in 1970, Ambassador, Angie Elizabeth Brooks.

In addition, Liberia made history in 2005 by democratically electing the first African female President, Madam Ellen Johnson Sirleaf, and it simultaneously produced two Nobel Peace laureates, Madam Leymah Gbowee and former President Ellen Johnson Sirleaf, in 2011 (Prize, 2011).

These sociopolitical and global credentials of Liberia can be capitalized on to foster youthful empowerment and gender inclusion as a global geopolitical strategy to spread the message of peace, reduce the possibility of conflict and resolve existing and ongoing security concerns around the world and Africa specifically.

In conclusion, with a young population and renewed concentration on education, skills development, and gender equality and equity, Liberia seeks to harness the global and African demographic dividend. These efforts support the UN's Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) and make Liberia a credible voice for youth empowerment and social equity on the global stage, mainly at the UN Security Council.

Geopolitical Relevance:

Liberia's bid for the United Nations Security Council seat as a non-permanent member in 2026-2027 is geopolitically relevant for her and developing nations, especially in the African continent. It will serve as an amplified voice for the least developed countries to foster global peace and security, which has an impact on the global socioeconomic and geopolitical stability. Below are key geopolitical points that showcase the relevance of Liberia's bid for the seat.

Peace and Security Advocacy in Africa:

Liberia, which was once an everyday headline in global news outlets not for good but for violence, instability, conflict and exporting war to the neighboring countries, Sierra Leone, Guinea, and Côte d'Ivoire, has later become a key player in the regional conflict prevention, mediation and resolution. It has transitioned from being a source of insecurity and recipient of peacekeeping operations to an advocate for peace; it has supported ECOWAS-led conflict mediation in countries such as Mali.

It played a major role under the auspices of the ECOWAS effort to de-escalate the post-election political tension in the Gambia in 2016 (Shaban, n.d.), where former President Ellen Johnson, along with her counterparts from Guinea and Nigeria, respectively, was dispatched to mediate and convince former President Yahya Jammeh to accept the election's result and protect the nation from plunging into chaos. Liberia's historical experience equips it to bring an informed, empathetic voice to the UNSC on conflict resolution and peacebuilding issues.

Representation of Least Developed Countries (LDCs):

As one of the Least Developed Countries (LDCs), Liberia's UNSC bid is not only for its political expedience or a position courtesy, but also, it is a direct representation of its sisterly countries under the box of LDCs, and of course which are seriously facing security deterioration in both conventional and unconventional: arm conflict and socioeconomic instability.

Against this backdrop, Liberia could be a formidable voice for the LDCs at the UNSC debate and present the real and first-hand security challenges these countries face, especially since it has had its fair share of armed conflicts and socioeconomic instability.

Fostering the Voice for Strategic Global Maritime Security:

Liberia's position in the international maritime industry is paramount as it is among the top vessel-registered jurisdictions in the world. According to the Liberian International Ship & Corporate Registry (LISCR), Liberia has more than 5000 registered vessels, which account for approximately 12% or more of the world's fleet (Labrut, 2023). Liberia has also been an active member of the International Maritime Organization (IMO) since 1959.

However, with an increased concern over global maritime security, it is pertinent for the UN Security Council to intensify the effort to combat this threat to one of the global commons, that is, high-seas navigation.

Therefore, Liberia on the UN Security Council, coupled with its global lucrative position and favored reputation in the maritime industry, especially ship registry, will be an added security value for a global security reform and collective effort to address every security threat against high-seas navigation.

Commitment to Multilateralism and UN Reform:

Liberia, over the years and almost more than one and a half centuries of the emergence of public international organization and the movement of multilateralism in international relations, has been actively progressive and aggressive in global multilateralism and continued reform to meet the geopolitical demands of the day.

It signed the charter of the United Nations, the League of Nations, the AOU and AU and other key players in global politics and collective security efforts. Against this historical background, Liberia's return to the Security Council for the second time since 1961 will reinforce the continental and global effort to have the needed reforms at the Security Council through several reform proposals, such as the Ezulwini Consensus (2005) (Mbara, 2021) and the Sirte Declaration that calls for providing two permanent seats and five non-permanent seats for Africa.

The willingness and bravery of Liberia on the international stage to get a reform for a collective interest and security was reiterated by Madam Sara Beysolow Nyanti, Liberia's Minister of Foreign Affairs and the lead campaigner for its bid for a UNSC seat (2026-2027) in the Antalya Diplomasi Forum 2025 hosted by the Turkish Ministry of Foreign Affairs as she said ' You know, there is a proverb that says: ' If you don't know where you're coming from, you won't know where you're going' We come from a rich history of diplomacy-and it is time we return to that tradition'. Practically impliedly, Liberia's preparedness and willingness to replay its historical role in global peace and needed reform at the UNSC.

Diplomatic Relevance:

Liberia's bid for a UNSC seat as a non-permanent member will strengthen its ongoing efforts and reestablish its presence in the world of diplomacy. A nation once regarded as war-torn and dysfunctional could become a key player on the global security stage if elected.

This opportunity will allow Liberia to transform the position into economic and developmental initiatives for its domestic growth while also overcoming and reshaping the negative security perceptions it has faced over the years, ultimately emerging as a security and global peace strategist.

Conclusion:

Liberia's bid for a non-permanent seat on the UNSC represents a strategic opportunity for Africa, the least developed nations, and the global community at large. It is backed by historical experience in global affairs and multilateralism, dating back to the formation of the defunct League of Nations in 1920 and the United Nations in 1945 as a founding member.

As a nation that has suffered from brutal insecurity, Liberia has emerged as an icon of procedural democracy and peaceful multiparty political governance, not only in Africa but also across the world.

This bid symbolizes a country that has successfully transitioned from conflict to peace and from fragility to resilience. Liberia seeks to contribute constructively to global security dialogues and advocate for inclusive, equitable international governance. With its unique historical legacy, democratic progress, and regional leadership, Liberia presents a strong and credible candidacy to represent Africa and the broader Global South. There are socioeconomic, geopolitical, and diplomatic aspects that Liberia could gain from and contribute to the Council if elected.

Dr. Mory SUMAWORO (BA, MCL, Ph.D.), A Liberian Academic, Author and Entrepreneur. Faculty member at the Department of Foreign Service Leadership, AMEU Graduate School and Cuttington University Graduate School of Global Affairs and Policy. A visiting Lecturer at the Foreign Service Institute, Ministry of Foreign Affairs. CEO of G.B.I GROUP. Email: mory6140@gmail.com

