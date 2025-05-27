Liberia: Sen. Snowe Under Fire for Alleged Threat to 'Make Liberia Unstable'

Bomi County Senator Edwin Melvin Snowe, Jr. has come under intense scrutiny following explosive revelations that he made controversial remarks at the ECOWAS Parliament, prompting backlash from regional lawmakers and a stern rebuke from the Government of Liberia.

According to sources close to the matter, Snowe allegedly told fellow ECOWAS parliamentarians during a session last week:

"I will do everything possible, including using my connections in ECOWAS, to make the Boakai-led government fail -- even if it means discouraging foreign direct investment to Liberia and making the country ungovernable and unstable until I become President of Liberia."

It is unclear when and where the statement was made, but it claimed immediate attention among his ECOWAS colleagues.

Indeed, the statement reportedly stunned members of the regional body, many of whom expressed alarm that such rhetoric, coming from one of their own, could implicate ECOWAS in any resulting disruption to peace and democratic governance in Liberia. As a result, Snowe was reportedly advised to issue a formal apology to President Joseph N. Boakai or risk expulsion from the ECOWAS Parliamentary Assembly.

Speaking again of his sentiments towards the Boakai administration, during an interview with Spoon Talk show host Stanton Witherspoon, Snowe doubled down: "I just want [Boakai] to be a one-term President, so he doesn't do better than is good... I pray he doesn't, so we can move them from power."

Back in Liberia, the Government lost no time in responding. In a May 24 statement signed by Information Minister Jerolinmek Piah, the Boakai administration condemned the remarks as "irresponsible and inflammatory," characterizing them as a calculated attempt to destabilize the government through sub-regional influence.

"The Government of Liberia reminds Mr. Snowe and other officials who may hold similar thoughts that no citizen is licensed to undermine his or her own country," the statement read. "We call on all sub-regional, regional, and international organizations to ensure that such a plan by Mr. Snowe and his collaborators is not actualized."

Snowe, however, issued a fierce denial on Sunday, dismissing the allegations that he threatened the nation's political stability as "entirely baseless, malicious, and politically motivated." In a statement from Sweden, where he had been participating in an ECOWAS mission, the senator said he was "deeply disappointed" by what he called a smear campaign intended to discredit and silence him.

"I categorically reject and condemn these allegations," he wrote. "At no point have I made any statement that could be interpreted as inciting panic, promoting instability, or threatening the democratic order of our country."

Yet the reported quote--and its setting--may undermine Snowe's denials. The ECOWAS Parliament, founded on the principles of regional cooperation and peacebuilding, is widely seen as a neutral forum for diplomacy and dialogue. For a sitting member to make such a declaration, especially one that appears to advocate economic sabotage and political chaos, risks violating the very tenets of the regional body's mandate.

Snowe has since cut short his mission and is returning to Monrovia, where he says he will address the matter with the Liberian Senate and has called for an "independent, immediate, and comprehensive" investigation into the Government's accusations.

A polarizing figure in Liberian politics, over the last twenty years, Snowe is no stranger to controversy. He is an ex-son-in-law of former President Charles G. Taylor and served as Managing Director of the lucrative Liberia Petroleum Refining Company before being elected to the House of Representatives in 2006. He was also elected Speaker that year but was later ousted by his colleagues and replaced with Bomi County's Alex Tyler. Though he brands himself as an independent, Snowe has consistently leaned toward former President George Weah's Congress for Democratic Change (CDC), fueling speculation about his current political loyalties and future ambitions.

The Boakai administration, in power for just 17 months, is walking a fine line between protecting state authority and avoiding the perception of political overreach. Critics argue that without clear evidence, the Government's public accusation risks suppressing dissent. But the confirmed setting and gravity of Snowe's reported comments are likely to escalate demands for accountability.

What remains uncertain is whether the ECOWAS Parliament will follow through on its internal disciplinary threat and whether the Government of Liberia will pursue legal or political action against the senator.

For now, the episode underscores the fragility of political dialogue in Liberia's post-conflict democracy--and the risks posed when personal ambition intersects with regional platforms.