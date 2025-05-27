Liberian-Born Alpha Collins Elected Double-Mayor in UK

London, UK -- In a powerful testament to the Liberian diaspora's growing global footprint, Ambassador Alpha Bird Collins -- once a young boy on Monrovia's Snapper Hill -- now presides as Mayor of Hertsmere Borough Council in the United Kingdom, representing more than 200,000 residents after a unanimous, cross-party endorsement that defied political convention.

Collins, a former member of the UK's Labour Party, made history this month when he was elected unopposed as Borough Mayor of Hertsmere, following a nomination from his current caucus, the Independent Hertsmere First Group, and the endorsement of Conservative Party leader Councilor Lynette Sullivan. In an extraordinary display of bipartisan respect, the Labour-Liberal Democrat coalition declined to present a challenger, resulting in a unanimous election.

At the time of his borough election on May 14, 2025, Collins was also serving as Mayor of Elstree and Borehamwood Town Council, which represents over 47,000 residents. This made him the first elected official in Hertsmere to hold both mayoral offices simultaneously, a rare dual honor in UK local government. On May 21, 2025, Collins formally handed over the town mayoralty to his deputy, Councilor Dan Ozarow.

UK's Local Government Structure

In the United Kingdom, local governance is structured in tiers. Town and parish councils serve as the first layer of government, managing community-level affairs like recreational facilities and local events. Above them are borough and district councils, which oversee broader municipal services, including planning, housing, waste collection, and council tax administration.

While the mayoral roles are primarily ceremonial, they carry significant visibility, serving as symbolic leaders and ambassadors of their communities. As Town Mayor, Collins was a community-focused figurehead. As Borough Mayor, his reach and responsibilities now span the entire Hertsmere district, encompassing multiple towns and over 200,000 residents.

Monrovia Roots, Diaspora Ascent

Born and raised on Snapper Hill, a historic neighborhood in the heart of Monrovia, Collins' journey to public office in Britain is one marked by determination and purpose. A staunch believer in education, he earned a Master of Laws degree from the University of East London, and is married to Reverend Louise Collins, a priest with the Church of England.

His commitment to education and service transcends borders. In 2016, Collins donated 10,000 books, 300 laptops, 75 recorders, and a trove of educational materials to schools across Liberia -- including Haywood, Christ the King, Living Water Baptist, and A.M. Fofana Islamic School -- all at no cost. "Education is power," he has often said. "If you empower a child with knowledge, you've already shaped the future."

Yet his advocacy was not always embraced. Collins twice contested for the Liberian Legislature -- in 2011 and 2017, running for the Montserrado County District #10 seat. Despite his qualifications, he was defeated. At the time, many voters scoffed at his platform centered on education, asking, "Are we going to eat laptops and books? We want rice."

But the tides have turned. In the wake of his rising prominence in the UK, those same constituents are now calling for his return. "People are beginning to understand the long-term value of education," he reflected. "They see the impact now."

Breaking Partisan Barriers

After resigning from the Labour Party, Collins aligned with the Independent Hertsmere First Group, a small bloc of three non-partisan councilors. His successful election despite political realignment -- and with backing from both independent and Conservative members -- highlights his unique ability to bridge divides and focus on community priorities.

When asked about the secret to his success, Collins offered a faith-centered answer: "GOD has done it for me. I cultivated the field, planted the seed, made the effort and waited for GOD's input to make it happen for me -- and for our great nation Liberia."

As he steps fully into his role as Borough Mayor, Collins carries with him not just the chain of office but the hopes of thousands -- both in Hertfordshire and in Liberia. His story is a reminder that public service, when rooted in vision and humility, can transcend politics and borders.

From Snapper Hill to Hertsmere, Alpha Bird Collins is proving that leadership forged in integrity travels far -- and that a son of Liberia can stand tall on the global stage.