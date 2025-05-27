Liberianizing the Marine Sector

In a landmark moment for Liberia's maritime sector, APM Terminals Liberia and Svitzer have officially presented Captain Sam Jabbah and Captain William Adolphus Lassanah as the country's first certified Marine Pilot and Tug Master, both Liberians trained under a transformative local capacity-building initiative.

The ceremonies took place on Wednesday, May 21 at the National Port Authority (NPA) and Thursday, May 22 at the Liberia Maritime Authority (LiMA), where both institutions formally received the two marine professionals.

Marine Pilots and Tug Masters play a critical role in ensuring the safe and efficient movement of vessels in and out of harbours. A Marine Pilot is responsible for boarding incoming ships at sea and expertly guiding them through port waters to the berth, using in-depth knowledge of local tides, currents, and navigational hazards. A Tug Master operates the powerful tugboats that assist larger vessels by pushing, pulling, and maneuvering them safely into dock, especially in tight or high-risk port areas. Together, these roles are central to port operations and national trade security.

This milestone achievement forms part of a broader "Liberianization" program spearheaded by APM Terminals Liberia in collaboration with Svitzer, focused on building a sustainable pipeline of homegrown marine professionals to power the future of Liberia's port and marine services.

Speaking at the events, Mr. Etienne Saint-Jean, Head of Operations at APM Terminals Liberia, described the certification of Sam and William as a powerful step toward closing a long-standing local skills gap in marine services.

"For decades, Liberia has relied on foreign marine pilots and tug masters to safely guide vessels into the Freeport of Monrovia," said Mr. Saint-Jean. "But today, APM Terminals in collaboration with Svitzer Liberia, and under the regulatory guidance of the NPA and LiMA, we proudly present a new chapter where our own people are now fully trained to lead this essential work."

He also emphasized that the initiative goes beyond the achievements of the two pioneers:

"We currently have several other Liberians in the training pipeline, engineers, pilots, and tug master candidates, undergoing rigorous international certification to take on critical roles in the sector," he noted.

APM Terminals Liberia Managing Director, Mr. Jan Buijze, lauded the historic nature of this achievement, noting that it represents not just professional growth for the two captains, but national pride for Liberia.

"Sam and William have made history. They are the first to complete this journey, and their dedication and success serve as an inspiration to young Liberians, especially women, considering careers in the maritime sector," said Mr. Buijze. "We are extremely proud of what they've accomplished."

Captain Ahmad Hamdy, Svitzer Country Manager for Liberia and Bahrain, praised the rigor of the training and the resilience of both men.

"This wasn't easy. They trained abroad, away from family, and under tough conditions. But they succeeded", said Captain Hamdy.

Endorsements from National Authorities

The National Port Authority Managing Director, Hon. Sekou A.M. Dukuly, expressed deep appreciation for the investment APM Terminals and Svitzer have made in Liberian talent. He revealed that the achievement aligns directly with President Joseph Nyuma Boakai's vision for economic self-reliance and global competitiveness.

"This success opens a new chapter in transforming Liberia's maritime sector. The President is proud of what Sam and William have accomplished, and even more proud of the commitment APM Terminals and Svitzer have shown in training future leaders for this critical industry," Dukuly said.

Cllr. Neto Zarzar Lighe Sr., Commissioner of the Liberia Maritime Authority, reinforced the importance of these milestones as part of a strategic national push.

"With extended port hours and increasing demands, we will need more certified captains, pilots, and engineers. I'm pleased to hear that more Liberians are in the pipeline for training. This is the kind of vision we need to uplift our maritime sector," Cllr. Lighe said.

Looking Ahead

Captain Jabbah and Captain Lassanah's stories reflect more than personal achievement, they represent the future of Liberian maritime excellence. APM Terminals Liberia and Svitzer's investment in training, certification, and international exposure has created a foundation for a new generation of marine professionals to emerge.

"This is just the beginning," said Mr. Buijze. "We are committed to expanding the program until Liberia is fully equipped with the talent it needs to run and lead its marine operations."