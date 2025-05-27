Liberia Must Revamp the Current Post-War Reconstruction Model

Since the Liberian civil war ended in 2003, recovery efforts have focused largely on infrastructure revitalization and construction with hardly any attention given to emotional rehabilitation and healing.

To date, the devastating impact of the war on the larger population has not been adequately prioritized. This begs the question: Is the current approach to post-war reconstruction suitable for Liberia, given the general reaction of Liberians after more than two decades into the recovery process?

The ordinary Liberian seems not inclined nor appreciative of post-war rebuilding efforts that's underway, mainly due to perceived disconnect between his personal condition and what is taking place around him. There's the common belief that the rebuilding process does not have any direct bearing on the people's daily survival. Therefore, it is no surprise post-war construction projects around the country are often vandalized. As the government builds, the People destroy.

In the absence of mass self-improvement and confidence-building programs, it may be difficult for majority of Liberians to believe change has arrived. For example, the average citizen does not think it is necessary to properly dispose of plastic bags after consuming the content. So, he recklessly flings them (plastic bags and wrappers) everywhere without regard to appearance of the vicinity.

Why spend time cleaning the community when convinced war could resume any moment; or, when former combatants openly and consistently threaten violence at any attempt to punish them for past actions; or, when no one has been held accountable for atrocities committed during the war?

In fact, persons bearing greatest responsibility for war crimes and crimes against humanity now live in comfort as national leaders and principal decision makers.

This being the prevailing reality, survivals of the Civil War are of the view that they are as many victims in peace time as they were during the war. "No justice," they scream! But who's listening?

Hunger, the lack of medical care and skills training, as well as limited employment opportunities are daily concerns of Liberia's post-war population.

To date, there aren't any government-sponsored rehabilitation centers available nor domestic resettlement programs for the tens of thousands of Liberians that lost everything and were rendered homeless as a result of the war.

Compounding the difficulties is the lack of organized social services across the country.

So, what are the consequences of benign neglect on the part of post-war leadership?

1. Crime rate across the country is at an all-time high;

2. Drug addiction is ravaging the youths, claiming thousands of lives yearly;

3. Prostitution amongst teenage boys and girls is the highest ever;

4. Teenage pregnancy is off the scales;

5. School attendance has fallen to unprecedented level;

6. The number of single mothers have significantly increased, particularly amongst teenagers;

7. Infant and child mortality at an all-time high;

8. Rampant corruption is threatening the country's stability; and

9. Premature deaths have reached an alarming level.

This may be difficult to comprehend or digest but it is true. Oftentimes survivals of the war have said: "Conditions back then were in many regards better than they are today." This obviously implies that the current post-war reconstruction model is inadequate and must be revisited.

In conclusion, a post-war reconstruction plan that is not people-centered could very well create greater disaster in the long run. The vast majority of survivals of the Liberian civil war have yet to benefit directly from the recovery efforts, making it difficult to assess the impact of Billions of dollars spent since the cessation of hostilities in 2003. Hence, there is urgent need to reconsider the current approach to post-war reconstruction.