Ethiopia: Newly Established CSOs Forum Stresses Strong Collaboration With Govt to Foster Public Interest

Addis Ababa, — Enhancing collaboration and coordination among government, Civil Society Organizations (CSOs) and stakeholders are essential to foster the interests of the society, Head of Building Democratic Culture at the Democracy System Building Coordination Center Melese Alemu said.

The panel discussion aimed at briefing stakeholders about the newly established "Civil Society Organizations and Stakeholders Cooperation and Coordination Forum," was held in Addis Ababa today.

Since March 2025, the newly established forum has begun its operations, it was learnt.

Head of the Democracy Building Culture Section, Minister, at the Democracy System Building Coordination Center, Melese Alemu said that the forum is crucial in fostering collaboration and cooperation among CSOs, the government and stakeholders on humanitarian, democratic and development issues of the society.

He pointed out that CSOs are pillars for building a democratic society through institutionalization of democratic elements at the grassroots level, emphasizing strong collaboration between the government and CSOs for the common good of the people of Ethiopia.

Expressing the government's commitment to strengthening and closely working with CSOs and other stakeholders to promote democracy, peace and development of the society, Melese noted that the established forum is a critical platform in fostering democratic culture.

On his part, Ethiopian Civil Society Organizations Council President, Ahmed Hussien said that the established Civil Society Organizations and Stakeholders Cooperation and Coordination Forum, is of paramount importance in fostering trust among civil society organizations (CSOs), the government and stakeholders.

In this regard, the forum would help CSOs to play a significant role in fulfilling national responsibilities and serving the public in an efficient and effective manner while maximizing the benefits of the community, Ahmed noted.

Deputy Director General for Authority for Civil Society Organization Fasikaw Molla reiterated the importance of the forum by creating an enabling environment for civil society organizations and leaders of all levels of stakeholders to fulfill their national responsibilities and roles through coordination, cooperation, and self-governance.

He added that the forum would also enable CSOs and stakeholders to fill trust deficits and exploit opportunities gained from coordination and collaboration while excelling in their performance in serving the community and the people.