Angola to Host '50 Years of Independence' Swimming Tournament

Luanda — The Angolan Swimming Federation (FAN) is organizing an international "50 Years of Independence" swimming tournament to take place from May 30 to June 1 at the Alvalade Swimming Pool in Luanda.

Ana Lima, the FAN chairwoman, told ANGOP that despite the absence of the country's two best male senior swimmers, the national team will include Lia Lima, who was the runner-up in the 200-meter butterfly at the 2024 tournament in Luanda.

Salvador Gordo is absent due to unknown reasons for not swimming, while Henrique Mascarenhas is absent due to school issues.

The national team also includes Maria Freitas and Nhara Fernandes, who compete in Portugal; Chelsea Vunge; Rhanya Santo; Janela Tati; and Santiago Guimarães and José Cochofel, who compete in the men's events.

Athletes from Angola, Mozambique, Portugal, Cape Verde, Zambia, Mauritius, and South Africa are expected to compete in the international tournament, which will have a total of 150 competitors.

The official presentation of the event will take place on May 23, and the delegations will begin arriving on May 29.