Angola: Over 9000 Households Receive Financial Aid in Northern Malanje

Malanje â€" At least 9. 558 vulnerable families in the municipalities of Luquembo and Capunda received on Wednesday, the fourth instilment of Social Cash Transfers under the Kwenda program.

These are families from the municipal centres and the communes of Dombo-wazanga and Rimba, who will receive a total of 268,291 kwanzas, corresponding to 33,000 kwanzas per household.

According to the director of the Local Development Institute (FAS) , Gomes Golombole, in addition to these, the fourth installments payment have been made to 5,697 families in the municipalities of Cambundi-Catembo and Quitapa, amounting to 188 million kwanzas.

Kwenda program is aimed at improving the social conditions of vulnerable families and, in addition to the 33,000 kwanzas per household, it covers other components of the Integrated Local Development and Anti-Poverty Program such as productive inclusion and the municipalisation of social action.