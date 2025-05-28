Angola: Cabinda Regional Museum Gets Over 4k Visitors

Cabinda — In the last 4 months, over four thousand tourists, from national to foreign, visited the Regional Museum of Cabinda, located in the Province of Cabinda.

The information was provided to the press on Tuesday (20) by the head of the department of education and cultural activities of the regional museum, Maria Leonor de Almeida, during a round-table on "The role of traditional authorities in communities", as part of the celebrations of May 18, International Museum Day.

The Regional Museum of Cabinda has 603 pieces that portrays the ancestry and culture of the people of this northernmost region of the country.

Maria de Almeida urged students and tourists to regularly visit the local museum to deepen their knowledge of the cultural reality of this region.

The round table on International Museum Day also addressed topics such as the difference between tradition and witchcraft, as well as the cultural identity of the people of Cabinda.