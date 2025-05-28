Angola: Agreement Between Sonangol and Petrobras Stands Out in the Angola-Brazil Partnership

Luanda — The signing of a memorandum that provides for the establishment of guidelines between Sonangol and Petrobras, with a view to evaluating cooperation opportunities for research and development of projects of interest in the Angolan offstream, are among the main economic highlights of the agreements signed between Angola and Brazil, in the last week.

With this agreement, signed as part of the visit that the President of the Republic of Angola, João Lourenço, made last week to Brazil, the two oil companies intend to align the base and develop cooperation for research, development and innovation, mainly in the areas of renewable energy, oil and gas, technology and training.

Regarding this memorandum, the Minister of Mineral Resources, Oil and Gas, Diamantino de Azevedo, explained that one of the aspects taken into account in the return of this Brazilian oil company has to do with the energy transition and Brazil's experience in biofuels.

In addition, there is also the initialed agreement for the development of a project to strengthen agricultural and forestry research institutions for the sustainable development of semi-arid regions.

The agricultural project aims to contribute to the strengthening of family farming in southern Angola, through the development and adaptation of production technologies appropriate to local conditions.

For the Minister of Agriculture and Forestry, Isaac dos Anjos, the agreement signed between the Institute of Agronomic Research and the Brazilian Agricultural Research Corporation (Embapra), also representing the institutes of Veterinary Research and Agrarian Development, is very important.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Angola By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

The two countries have been working in recent times to strengthen and deepen bilateral relations in sectors considered key to development, with a focus on agriculture and livestock, including among other programs the Cunene Valley project, aimed at promoting irrigated agriculture in that region of the country.

The initialed documents follow those formalized, two years ago, to expand partnerships, during President Lula da Silva's stay in Angola, in addition to more recent ones, in November 2024.

At the time, the States had signed agreements and technical memorandums in the areas of Agriculture, Tourism, Health, Education, human resources, support for small and medium-sized enterprises, exports and the letter of intent for the promotion of agricultural trade and investments between the respective ministries of Agriculture.

Angola is one of Brazil's main trading partners in Africa, with exports from this South American country in 2024 reaching US$493 million, with emphasis on products such as frozen beef, pork and poultry (30%) and sugar (23%), while imports are based on crude oil (94%) and petroleum products (6.2%).

Brazil is a country with a competitive, diversified market and extensive experience in areas such as agriculture, food industry, aeronautics, among others. It has the largest economy in South America, with a GDP of 2.13 trillion dollars. HM/QCB/DOJ