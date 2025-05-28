Africa: 2025 US/Africa Business Summit - TAAG Offers 30 Percent Off On Ticket Prices

Luanda — The TAAG (Angola Airlines) non-executive director, Airon Alberto, announced on Tuesday (20) that participants in the 17th US-Africa Summit, to be held from June 22 to 25, in Luanda, will benefit from a 30% discount on ticket price on routes operated by the company.

In statements to the press, at the end of the presentation of the summit to the heads of companies in the public business sector, the source pointed out the members of the delegations accredited for the event as the potential beneficiaries of this discount, clarifying that the promotion will end as the event wraps up.

On the other hand, Airon Alberto considered the Business Summit to be of crucial importance, as it is an event that will allow new investors to be brought to the country and improve the business environment, in addition to promoting national tourism.

The Chairman of the BPC (Banco de Poupança e Crédito) Board of Directors, Cláudio Pinheiro, said that the institution's participation in the Summit will be focused on exploring financing lines with other African banks, in order to guarantee support for companies that intend to establish public-private partnerships.

The manager said that the event will help to give greater visibility to public and private companies, and that it is crucial that they communicate and prepare themselves fully to attract investment and partnerships, with a view to boosting important projects in the country, such as the Lobito Corridor.

As part of the celebrations of the 50th anniversary of National Independence, dated Nov 11th, the 17th US-Africa Business Summit will take place under the motto "Paths to Prosperity" and is expected to attract at least three thousand participants, including businesspeople and govt officials.

The event is promoted by the Corporate Council for Africa (CCA), a business association focused exclusively on connecting commercial interests between the United States and the African continent, in partnership with the Angola Govt.

Topics linked to infrastructure, agriculture, electricity, health, among other cross-cutting issues that affect African countries, will be discussed.

The US-Africa Business Summit's latest edition took place from May 6-9, 2024, in Dallas (USA), under the theme "US-Africa Business: Partnering for Sustainable Success".