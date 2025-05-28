Angola: Agrarian Fund Invests 38 Billion Kwanzas in the Promotion of Family Farming

Cuito — Angola's Agrarian Development Support Fund (FADA) invested, from 2024 until April this year, 38 billion kwanzas, in agricultural mechanization equipment, to promote family farming throughout the country.

The information was provided on Monday in the city of Cuito, Bié province, by the president of the Board of Directors of FADA, Felisbela Francisco, when she analyzed the activities carried out by the institution.

According to Felisbela Francisco, the amount was used for the acquisition of tractors, microtractors and tillers, to benefit four thousand and 178 projects.

She said that the financing of this equipment is part of the program to accelerate family farming and strengthen food security in the country.

She explained that the program includes several initiatives, one of which has to do with the light mechanization of family farming, which consists of facilitating the acquisition of agricultural equipment for farmers and producers.

On the occasion, she revealed that 631 young people were trained in operationalization, maintenance and repair of small agricultural equipment.

The FADA CEO also said that her institution plans to assist, by 2028, more than 3,000 new agricultural projects, with an investment portfolio valued at more than 10 billion kwanzas.

Farmers have five years to make payment in cash or in products, the PCA said.

The financial credit for the acquisition of agricultural equipment varies, with the maximum limit for tractors and microtractors being 50 million kwanzas, while for power tillers it is 10 million kwanzas, he clarified. AS/PLB/DOJ