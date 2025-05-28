Angola: President João Lourenço Returns to the Country After a State Visit to Brazil

25 May 2025
Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Luanda Â€¢ Sunday, 25 May De 2025 | 11h04 — Luanda â€" Angolan President JoÃ£o LourenÃ§o returned to the country on Sunday after a state visit to Brazil, focused on the relaunch of cooperation between both countries.

The trip to Brasilia, at the invitation of Lula da Silva, President of Brazil, marked the strengthening of cooperation between traditionally partner nations.

At the Planalto Palace (seat of the local presidency), in the center of the capital, JoÃ£o LourenÃ§o and Lula da Silva analyzed the current state of bilateral cooperation with a focus on key areas for development.

On the occasion, Angola and Brazil strengthened bilateral cooperation with the signing of new legal instruments in different areas of activity.

These are three memorandums of understanding and a project to strengthen agricultural and forestry research institutions for the sustainable development of semi-arid regions, whose act of celebration was witnessed by Presidents JoÃ£o LourenÃ§o and Lula da Silva.

The agricultural project aims to contribute to the strengthening of family farming in southern Angola, through the development and adaptation of production technologies, appropriate to local conditions.

Also in the economic chapter, the Memorandum of Understanding on research and development of projects of interest in the offstream is highlighted, which establishes the guidelines through which oil companies Sonangol (Angola) and Petrobras (Brazil) intend to evaluate opportunities, align the base and develop cooperation for research, development and innovation, mainly in the areas of renewable energy. oil and gas, technology and communication.

In the fulfillment of the program, in Brazil, JoÃ£o LourenÃ§o met with the Diplomatic Corps accredited in Brazil, with whom he talked about the agenda of the Presidency of Angola in the African Union. ART/DOJ

Read the original article on ANGOP.

