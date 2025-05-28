Africa: Petro Reach Final of African Women's Handball Super Cup

Luanda — Angola's Petro de Luanda have reached the final of the African Women's Handball Super Cup in Cairo, Egypt, after beating AS Otoho of Congo 42-14.

The Angolans went into the halftime break with an impressive 25-4 lead.

Petro de Luanda will meet the winner of the match between Al Ahly of Egypt and CSF Sahel of Tunisia.

Angola's 1º de Agosto is the defending champion.

Petro de Luanda team lined up with following players:

Marta Alberto, Suely Simão, Teresa Almeida" Bá", Vilma Nenganga, Vivalda da Silva, Juliana Machado, Naira Caquintas, Luzia Kiala, Marilia Quizelete, Estefânia Venâncio, Thayany Castro, Gesca Sulissa, Isabel Tchitôngua, Alexandra Chaca, Márcia Manuel and Suzeth Matias. WR/AMP