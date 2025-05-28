Africa: Petro Reach Final of African Women's Handball Super Cup

12 May 2025
Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Luanda — Angola's Petro de Luanda have reached the final of the African Women's Handball Super Cup in Cairo, Egypt, after beating AS Otoho of Congo 42-14.

The Angolans went into the halftime break with an impressive 25-4 lead.

Petro de Luanda will meet the winner of the match between Al Ahly of Egypt and CSF Sahel of Tunisia.

Angola's 1º de Agosto is the defending champion.

Petro de Luanda team lined up with following players:

Marta Alberto, Suely Simão, Teresa Almeida" Bá", Vilma Nenganga, Vivalda da Silva, Juliana Machado, Naira Caquintas, Luzia Kiala, Marilia Quizelete, Estefânia Venâncio, Thayany Castro, Gesca Sulissa, Isabel Tchitôngua, Alexandra Chaca, Márcia Manuel and Suzeth Matias. WR/AMP

Read the original article on ANGOP.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 Angola Press Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.