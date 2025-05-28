Angola: Huíla Hosts 3rd Consultative Council of Environment Ministry

Lubango — The city of Lubango, in the southern Province of Huíla, was chosen to host, starting on Thursday, the III Consultative Council of the Ministry of the Environment, under the motto "50 Years of National Independence - A New Direction for Environmental Sustainability",

The event, which will be led by the minister of the Environment, Ana Paula de Carvalho, will bring together directors, specialists and decision-makers to discuss the main challenges and strategies of the country's environmental sector.

According to a press release to which ANGOP had access on Wednesday, the event, which will last two days, will have as its main objective to analyse the situation of the sector in the country's 21 provinces, and will also assess compliance regarding the recommendations from the II Consultative Council, analyse the Annual Activity Plan aligned with the National Development Plan and the legislative programmes of the Ministry of the Environment for the current year.

The Communication Strategy for the Environment Sector, the Terms of Reference for the Preparation of Provincial Environmental Education Programs and the Biodiversity Action Plan for Local State Administration Bodies are other topics to be discussed at the event.

The program, which also includes the diagnosis of the situation of the sector in the Province of Huíla, its transformations and decentralization, highlights the presentation of the Spring Protection Project, the advances in the implementation of the National Total Sanitation Strategy and the Annual Waste Management Report.

During the III Consultative Council, participants will visit local waste management projects and environmental hotspots as part of the celebrations for World Recycling Day, which will be celebrated on May 17.