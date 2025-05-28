Angola: Guarantee Fund Distinguished By the Promotion of Access to Credit

Luanda — The Credit Guarantee Fund (FGC) was recognized on Monday by the African Association of Development Financing Institutions (AAIDF), its importance in the Angolan financial ecosystem and its impact on promoting access to credit to micro, small and medium enterprises.

This distinction was confirmed by the delivery of an FGC integration certificate as an effective member of AAIDF, according to a note that Angop had access today.

With this, the FGC becomes the third Angolan financial institution to enter the African Association of Development Financing Institutions, after the Angola Development Bank (BDA), and the Savings and Credit Bank (BPC).

AAIDF also recognized the performance of the credit guarantee fund for its portfolio of guaranteed projects and transparency of public guarantees management.

FGC integration with AAIDF represents a strategic step that brings several advantages to Angola and its financial infrastructure, such as the cessation of financing networks to expand support for economic development with guaranties.

Also, the advantages of the advantages are technical training and knowledge exchange to improve financial practices and strengthen the FGC performance in the market, as well as the influence on the formulation of policies and strategies that directly impact the African financial sector.

Integration also allows you to give greater visibility and credibility to the FGC as a key institution in promoting credit and economic development in Angola.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Angola Business By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

On Monday, FGG's Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Luzayadio Simba and Executive Administrator Eduardo Mohamed participated in the AAIDF 50th workshop, an event that served to reflect on the advances of this association over the past five decades and project its future in promoting funding and integration of development on the continent.

Under the 50 -year -old AAIDF motto - joining forces for a more sustainable and green future for the development of African financial institutions, "the Association fortifies its strategic agenda that aims to giving the African financial sector robustness.

This Tuesday will take place the official opening ceremony of the Annual Meetings of the African Development Bank (BAD).

On Wednesday, the 28th, the CEO Luazayadio Simba and administrator Eduardo Mohamed will participate in a conference under the motto "Mobilizing Capital: The Role of India in Catalyzation and Sustainable Growth of Africa", a parallel event promoted by Banco India required Bank.

AAIDF's 50th anniversary celebrations began last Sunday, in Abidjan (Côte d'Ivoire), with the meeting of its board of directors, an essential forum that evaluates the association's strategic objectives, discusses the current state of members and aligns the working document for the General Assembly.