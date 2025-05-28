Angola: Kaporal Confirms Title of Top Scorer of Girabola2024-25

Luanda — The striker of Wiliete de Benguela, João Manha 'Kaporal', confirmed the position of top scorer, with 22 goals, of Angola's National Football Championship 'Girabola2024-25', ended Sunday, becoming the 8th top scorer of a team outside Luanda.

Since the beginning of the competition, in 1979, Maluca followed, twice in 1981 and 1983, for 1.º de Maio de Benguela (20 and 17 goals) and Mavó, in 1987, with Ferroviário da Huíla (20).

Amaral Aleixo, in 1991 for Sagrada Esperança (23), Kabungo, in 1994, for Sonangol do Namibe (16), César Caná, in 1996, for Académica do Lobito (15) and Zé Neli, in 1997, for Petro do Huambo, complete the list.

Kaporal, 30 years old, made a historic double event in the competition this season, adding to the five goals he scored on matchday 1 of the championship, in which Wiliete thrashed Carmona do Uíge, 5-0, in October 2024.

Despite the goalscoring streak he showed in the season, the striker was one goal away from the second best mark of the event (23), achieved by Amaral Aleixo, in 1991, for Sagrada Esperança, Flávio Amado, in 2001, for Petro de Luanda, and Gelson Dala, in 2016, for 1.º de Agosto.

Kaporal left the competitors very far away. For example, Kito, from São Salvador do Kongo, scored only 11 goals, Betinho, from Interclube (10), Julinho and Pedro Aparício, both from Petro (9 goals each) and José Mendes, from Desportivo da Huíla (7).

Wiliete occupied the second position in the championship, with 60 points, against 68 for champion Petro de Luanda, and 55 for 1.º de Agosto, third overall.

The list of Girabola's goalscorers continues to be led by Carlos Alves, who in 1980 hit 29 times with the goal, playing for 1.º de Agosto. MC/DOJ