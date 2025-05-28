Angola: Boxing International Tournament '50th Anniversary' Starts Thursday With 80 Fighters

21 May 2025
Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Luanda — The International Boxing Tournament, celebrating the 50th anniversary of Angola's National Independence, starts Thursday (22), at the pavilion of the Sports Citadel, in Luanda, involving 80 fighters from seven African teams.

The information was revealed on Wednesday to ANGOP by the president of the Angolan Boxing Federation, Carlos Luís, adding that of the confirmed countries Namibia is already in Angola, while Mozambique, DRC, Brazzaville, South Africa and Zimbabwe are expected later today.

According to the source, for the competition, to be held from the 22nd to the 25th of this month, in the afternoon, the States that are directly or indirectly linked to the history of National Independence, marked on November 11, 1975, were invited.

The technical meeting and weighing of the athletes take place on Thursday morning, as well as the assembly of the Ring.

Carlos Luís said that, due to the men's senior basketball play-off, between Petro de Luanda and 1.º de Agosto, the organization of the competition decided that on Thursday the fights exceptionally start at 2 pm and end at 4 pm, to allow the game to take place two hours later at the Cidadela Pavilion.

Angola will compete with 27 athletes divided into A and B (men's) and a women's team. MC/DOJ

Read the original article on ANGOP.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 Angola Press Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.