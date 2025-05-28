Angola: Boxing International Tournament '50th Anniversary' Starts Thursday With 80 Fighters

Luanda — The International Boxing Tournament, celebrating the 50th anniversary of Angola's National Independence, starts Thursday (22), at the pavilion of the Sports Citadel, in Luanda, involving 80 fighters from seven African teams.

The information was revealed on Wednesday to ANGOP by the president of the Angolan Boxing Federation, Carlos Luís, adding that of the confirmed countries Namibia is already in Angola, while Mozambique, DRC, Brazzaville, South Africa and Zimbabwe are expected later today.

According to the source, for the competition, to be held from the 22nd to the 25th of this month, in the afternoon, the States that are directly or indirectly linked to the history of National Independence, marked on November 11, 1975, were invited.

The technical meeting and weighing of the athletes take place on Thursday morning, as well as the assembly of the Ring.

Carlos Luís said that, due to the men's senior basketball play-off, between Petro de Luanda and 1.º de Agosto, the organization of the competition decided that on Thursday the fights exceptionally start at 2 pm and end at 4 pm, to allow the game to take place two hours later at the Cidadela Pavilion.

Angola will compete with 27 athletes divided into A and B (men's) and a women's team. MC/DOJ