Luena — The second commander of the Army General Staff, Lieutenant General João Fonseca, today reaffirmed the commitment of the Angolan Armed Forces (FAA) to safeguard the defense of the national territory by strengthening the control of land borders.

João Fonseca made the statement when he was speaking to the press in Luena, Moxico province, at the introduction of the new commander of the Eastern Military Region (RML), Lieutenant General Paulo Júnior 'Wayaya' replacing General David Cavanda, who has retired.

According to the second commander of the army, the FAA will continue to support the Border Guard Police (PGF) in controlling the trafficking of fuel, drugs and human beings on the borders to maintain the security of the national territory.

On the occasion, the new commander of the Eastern Military Region, which covers the provinces of Moxico and Moxico Leste, said that during his exercise he will be able to continue the tasks emanating from above.

Lieutenant General David Manuel Cavanda took over the Eastern Military Region for a period of two years, when in February 2023 he replaced General Carlos Sachimo, in the latura, who retired due to age limit.

The Eastern Military Region comprised the provinces of Moxico, Lunda Sul and Lunda Norte, currently only the provinces of Moxico and Moxico Leste are copulated. TC/YD/DOJ