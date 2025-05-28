Angolan Armed Forces Reaffirm Readiness to Maintain National Security

26 May 2025
Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Luena — The second commander of the Army General Staff, Lieutenant General João Fonseca, today reaffirmed the commitment of the Angolan Armed Forces (FAA) to safeguard the defense of the national territory by strengthening the control of land borders.

João Fonseca made the statement when he was speaking to the press in Luena, Moxico province, at the introduction of the new commander of the Eastern Military Region (RML), Lieutenant General Paulo Júnior 'Wayaya' replacing General David Cavanda, who has retired.

According to the second commander of the army, the FAA will continue to support the Border Guard Police (PGF) in controlling the trafficking of fuel, drugs and human beings on the borders to maintain the security of the national territory.

On the occasion, the new commander of the Eastern Military Region, which covers the provinces of Moxico and Moxico Leste, said that during his exercise he will be able to continue the tasks emanating from above.

Lieutenant General David Manuel Cavanda took over the Eastern Military Region for a period of two years, when in February 2023 he replaced General Carlos Sachimo, in the latura, who retired due to age limit.

The Eastern Military Region comprised the provinces of Moxico, Lunda Sul and Lunda Norte, currently only the provinces of Moxico and Moxico Leste are copulated. TC/YD/DOJ

Read the original article on ANGOP.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 Angola Press Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.