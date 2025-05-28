Ethiopia: Premier Cements Global Ties in Europe Visit

Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed (PhD) held a series of high-level discussions with global leaders and institutions during his official visit to Europe.

His visit is focusing on strengthening bilateral and multilateral ties, advancing national mega projects, and promoting cultural preservation.

In a statement shared on his official social media page, the Premier described the discussions as "fruitful engagements on various critical issues," including infrastructure, peace, education, and heritage conservation.

During his visit to the Vatican, Prime Minister Abiy was warmly received by His Holiness Pope Leo XIV. "Our discussions focused on both bilateral and multilateral issues, including our shared commitment to global peace," he stated.

The leaders also agreed on the importance of expanding access to education through collaborative efforts. While in Rome, the Prime Minister met with Pietro Salini, CEO of Webuild Group, to review progress on major infrastructure projects under construction by the Italian firm.

These include the Abbay Dam-hailed as the pride of Ethiopia and the African continent-and the Koysha Dam, which is advancing rapidly.

"Our discussion centered on current milestones, strategies to expedite delivery, and the importance of ensuring sustainability and innovation throughout the implementation process," said Abiy.

"We build has been a key partner in driving our national development goals through transformative infrastructure."

Earlier in Paris, Prime Minister Abiy visited the restored Notre-Dame Cathedral, lauding France's successful heritage preservation efforts following the devastating 2019 fire. The restoration, he noted, underscores the global importance of safeguarding historical landmarks for future generations.

The visit also prompted reflections on Ethiopia's own rich cultural heritage. "As a nation blessed with historic treasures- from the rock-hewn churches of Lalibela to the castles of Gondar and the royal palace of Aba Jiffar-there is tremendous value in prioritizing restoration and conservation," the statement read.

This aligns with the Prime Minister's broader tourism and cultural agenda under Ethiopia's economic reform program.

Abiy's European tour also included a visit to France, where he held bilateral talks with President Emmanuel Macron. He was warmly welcomed during his stay and emphasized the positive outcomes of their engagement.

"It is always a pleasure to engage in productive discussions with President Macron on issues that deepen our cooperation," Abiy remarked, referencing their previous meeting in Addis Ababa in December 2024. "While our collaboration spans many vital areas, enhancing commercial ties remains a central priority."

The Prime Minister's engagements underscore Ethiopia's ongoing diplomatic outreach, focus on sustainable development, and commitment to leveraging international partnerships for national transformation.