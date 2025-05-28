Ethiopia: China's Upholds Partnership to Nurture Flower, Coffee Processing Industry

Dounan is the birthplace of China's flower industry. Together with Kenya in Africa, and Colombia and Ecuador in South America, it is known as one of the three regions in the world most suitable for flower production.

After more than 40 years of accumulation and development, the flower industry in Dounan has now formed a flower industry cluster with two leading enterprises at its core: the only national-level flower trading market in China and the flower auction center, which ranks first in Asia and second in the world. It owns the well-known trademarks "Dounan" and "KIFA" in China's flower industry as well as the largest bonsai and flower wholesale and retail market in Southwest China.

In 2021, the flower trading volume in the Dounan Flower Industrial Park reached a historical high. Both the trading volume and transaction value of flowers exceeded the 10-billion-yuan mark for the first time. The trading volume, transaction value, cash volume, number of transactions, and export value of fresh cut flowers have ranked first in the country for 25 consecutive years. More than 80% of the fresh cut flowers in Yunnan Province, as well as flowers from neighboring countries and provinces are traded in Dounan. The flowers are exported to more than 50 countries and regions.

Every day, about 800 to 1000 tons of fresh cut flowers are sent to all parts of the country through logistics. The relative market share of fresh cut flowers in the whole country is over 70%. That is to say, 7 out of every fresh flowers in China come from Dounan.

In 2024, under the radiation of the Dounan flower industry, it drove the employment of 380,700 people directly engaged in industries such as flower cultivation, sorting and packaging, logistics and transportation, accommodation and catering, flower e-commerce and live streaming for product promotion in Yunnan Province. There were also more than 1 million indirectly employed people. It continues to lead the high-quality development of the flower industry in the whole province and even the whole country.

Yunnan Coffee Processing Plant Co., Ltd (formerly Yunnan Coffee Factory) is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Yunnan Province Modern Agriculture Development Group Co., Ltd. Established in 1992, as a coffee industry cooperation project between the Chinese government and the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP), it pioneered China's modern coffee processing industry and is the first modern coffee processing factory in Chinese history.

The company has established a complete industrial qualification system. It is a vice president unit of the Yunnan Coffee Industry Association and also a participating drafter of multiple coffee standards issued by the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Affairs. With the mission of "Revitalizing Agriculture with Green Development and Benefiting the County and the people", Yunnan Coffee Processing Plant Co., Ltd has been deeply engaged in the coffee industry for more than 30 years.

It has formed a complete industrial chain that integrates and promotes coffee planting, production, processing and sales. The company is committed to building itself into a source coffee supply chain enterprise, radiating and driving the development of the coffee industry in Yunnan and promoting Yunnan coffee to go global.

The company owns four major brands namely "Yunfei", "Aiyunka", "Golden Canyon", and "San Noah". The "Yunfei" brand has won the title of "Top 10 Famous and High-quality Agricultural Products" in Kunming for three consecutive years (2019-2021).

In 2022, it was listed among the "Top 10 Famous Products" in Yunnan Province and eight single products of it have passed the certification of China's green food. The brands of "Aiyunka", "Golden Canyon" and "San Noha" each have their own characteristics, meeting the needs of different consumer groups and jointly building a diversified brand system.

Yunnan Tengjin Logistics Co., Ltd (hereinafter referred to as "Tengjin Logistics") was established in January 2009 as a state-owned mixed-ownership enterprise with a registered capital of 481 million yuan. Tengjin Logistics is the operating entity of the only national logistics hub (Kunming Commercial Service Type) in Yunnan Province, a national 5A-level logistics enterprise, a pilot enterprise for national supply chain innovation and application, and the first enterprise to launch cross-border cold chain train services (China-Laos Railway Cold Chain Train.

It has five specialized operating subsidiaries with business scopes covering the construction and operation of international land ports, international logistics, multimodal transportation, bonded logistics, supply chain services and commercial management services, among other sectors.

Tengjun International Land Port covers an area of 3669 acres with a total investment of 18 billion yuan. It is the only national logistics hub (Kunming Commercial Service Type) in Yunnan Province, a key project in the National Development and Reform Commission's Belt and Road major construction project repository, a project under the Western Land-Sea New Corridor in China's 14th Five-Year Plan, a significant project in the major engineering projects of China's 14th Five- Year Plan, one of the first batch of national demonstration logistics parks in China, one of the first 12 national multimodal transportation demonstration projects in China, and one of the 17 international land ports recognized by the United Nations Economic and Social Commission for Asia and the Pacific under the Intergovernmental Agreement on Dry Ports ( International Port code: CNKML).

It serves as a key fulcrum for connective China with the South Asian and East Asian markets and the "Belt and Road" countries.

Over more than ten years of persistent effort, Tengjin Logistics has developed Tengjun International Land Port into Yunnan Province's unique logistics hub with comprehensive functionalities including " international port code, bonded center, dedicated railway line, cross border e-commerce, multimodal transportation, cold chain warehousing, distribution, emergency storage and supply chain platform". It stands as a national level core supply chain hub with greatest commercial value facing South Asia and Southeast Asia.

With its innovative business model centered on integrating logistics infrastructure, commercial infrastructure and digital systems, it strives to create a one-stop, integrated modern logistics and supply chain service capability under the "Logistics +Trade +Services" framework.

By enhancing the aggregation and moment of trade flows, information flows, capital flows, and talent flows, Tengjin Logistics actively supports the domestic and international "dual circulation" strategy and contributes significantly to economic development in China and around the world.