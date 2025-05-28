Ethiopia: Scholars Call for Urgent Action to Save Heritage Sites

- Two groundbreaking studies presented by Ethiopian scholars have raised serious concerns over the deteriorating condition of invaluable cultural heritage sites in northern Ethiopia.

The studies call for immediate local and international intervention to preserve particularly the Qoma Fasilides Church murals and Tigray's rock art sites that are irreplaceable treasures.

The findings were presented during the 2nd Annual Ethiopian Heritage Research Conference, held under the theme "Research for Heritage Conservation and Development" from May 23 to 24, 2025. The event was marked by the recent inauguration of the National Museum.

The Bahir Dar University 's Department of History and Heritage Management Getachew Gashaw (PhD) delivered a research presentation titled "Damage Assessment of the First Gondarian Mural: The Case of Qoma Fasilides Church."

He emphasized the historical significance of the murals, which are among the earliest examples of Gondarian-style painting, dating back to between 1618 and 1840.

Getachew noted that the Qoma Fasilides Church murals, comprising more than 500 individual artworks painted using natural pigments like red, yellow, and pastel tones, are facing the threat of complete destruction.

The artwork, painted on a traditional surface known in Amharic as Tajik, has suffered from extensive material loss, delamination, surface dirt, scratching, and environmental degradation-exacerbated by both natural and human-induced factors.

"It is imperative that stakeholders take immediate action to implement conservation and preservation measures to prevent further deterioration," Getachew urged.

In another compelling presentation, Hailay Atsbha from Adigrat University shared his research titled "Geo-Spatial Analysis of Rock Art Sites in Tigray for Tourism."

His study revealed that Tigray's 53 known rock art sites are not randomly distributed, but rather intentionally clustered around historically and topographically significant areas, reflecting deliberate placement by ancient communities shaped by cultural and environmental influences.

Hailay's research underscored the potential of Geographic Information System (GIS) technology in predicting and identifying undocumented sites, offering a data-driven approach to enhancing archaeological research and improving heritage management.

"Many of these sites are located near towns, which makes them highly accessible but also vulnerable to damage," he explained. "We recommend prioritizing conservation efforts in these exposed areas and leveraging them for sustainable tourism development."

The study advocates for the creation of a centralized digital database of rock art locations and greater community involvement in preservation efforts, fostering local stewardship and long-term protection. Additionally, it recommends zoning regulations and formal management plans to balance conservation with tourism growth.

"Promoting ecotourism in culturally and visually rich areas is a sustainable path forward that can benefit both heritage preservation and local economies," Hailay concluded.

The conference highlighted the urgent need for coordinated efforts among government bodies, researchers, communities, and international partners to protect Ethiopia's unique cultural heritage before it is irretrievably lost.