Ethiopia: Chilean Poets Ode Adores Ethiopia's History, Beauty

"Ethiopia, land of passion and diversity

Where every face is a song of identity"

The above verse is taken from the "Ode to Ethiopia" by a Nobel Prize winner poet, Chilean Gabriela Mistral, read at the annual Spanish language day, held at UNECA, Addis Ababa. Poet, teacher and diplomat, Lucila Godoy Alcayaga (1889-1957) was popularly known by her penname Gabriela Mistral. As a Chilean author and educator, Gabriela Mistral became the first Latin American author to receive the Nobel Prize in literature. She boldly advocated for the rights of women, children, the poor, and many other disadvantaged groups in her community.

In Spanish literature, Miguel de Cervantes stands tall with his masterpiece novel Don Quixote. In memory of his timeless work 23 April (the anniversary of his funeral) is held as International day of Spanish Language. Originating from Spain, in Europe, Spanish language is spoken in all corners of the world among 500 million people. Large number of Spanish speakers exist in Latin America, North America, Asia and Africa. Such a large number of speakers make the language one of the widely spoken languages of the world that bring people of diverse culture together and promote diversity.

During the Spanish Day, UNECA Executive Secretary Claver Gatete noted through his representative Stephan Karingi that the language carries abundant socioeconomic responsibilities.

"Spanish, a language spoken today by over 500 million people, is a symbol of diversity and tolerance. In the year 2025, as we also celebrate the 25th anniversary of International Mother Language Day, we are invited to reflect on the vital importance of languages in promoting cultural diversity and multilingualism, in pursuit of the Sustainable Development Goals and the building of a better world through mutual understanding and tolerance. Spanish is a key player in this movement, a link between peoples, a melting pot of ideas and a vector of intellectual exchange.

By now Spanish is beyond a mere tool of communication, UNESCO Liaison Office Director for African Union and ECA Rita Bissounauth said on the occasion that Language is more than a tool of communication.

"It is the medium through which thought becomes discourse, and through which discourse reflects the cultural practices of its speakers. When we shift languages, do we also shift cultures? The question is complex."

Just as in many languages, the first discernible role of a language is observed in its literary assets. Spanish language is also endowed with diverse resources of literature that crossed time and borders. A significant part of the Spanish Day was also given to its captivating works in literature that span from Spain to America and Latin America.

"Today, we honour not only the language, but also the thousands of literary, artistic, scientific and philosophical works to which it has given life. World-renowned writers and poets such as Gabriel García Márquez, Pablo Neruda, Federico García Lorca, Camilo José Cela and Mario Vargas Llosa, among many others, remind us of the power of words and ideas in shaping our societies and building our collective imagination." Gatete remarked.

He further reiterated on with its rich diversity and vitality, Spanish offers each and every one of us a window on a fascinating, multifaceted and profoundly human world.

Among the famous figures in Spanish literature whose works were featured in the years anniversary is the poetry of Gabriel Mistral's "Ode to Ethiopia" In her Ode, Mistral has adorned the women, the landscape, the historical heritages of Ethiopia that still maintain a big place in the country's history.

Even though the encounter and motive of Mistral in writing such beautiful poetic work about Ethiopia is not known, it is a clear indication about the rich potential of literary works in Spanish language that are embedded in the artistic works of Spain and other Spanish speaking countries given that the two countries have centuries old historical ties.

Deeper exploration of the Spanish literature would likely unveil many historical accounts that would play a big role in the people to people relations.

In this regard the Spanish language has a rich experience in accommodating cultural diversity and maintaining the intangible assets inside it as witnessed by UNESCOs representative. "Consider this: A French traveler entering Spain might see little difference among a Catalan, a Basque, a Galician, or a Castilian. Yet, within Spain, these distinctions are deeply meaningful. Similarly, a French speaker moving to Quebec may quickly find that sharing a language does not necessarily imply sharing a culture.

When multiple dialects coexist in the same land, what takes precedence-different communities of discourse within a common language, or different languages within a shared cultural space?" Bissounauth noted.

UNESCO, guided by its commitment to cultural diversity and inclusive humanism, is proud to stand with you in this endeavor. We believe that heritage must not be frozen in time. It must live, grow, adapt -and most importantly, be passed on. Only by doing so can we honor the diversity of identities that define our collective journey.