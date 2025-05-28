Ethiopia: Tackling Youth Unemployment - ILO Pushes Skills,Inclusion

ADDIS ABABA - The International Labor Organization (ILO) has underscored the urgent need for African leaders to adopt inclusive, skills-based approaches to combat rising youth unemployment and informality across the continent.

In an exclusive interview with The Ethiopian Herald, the ILO Employment in Investments Branch Chief Mito Tsukamoto emphasized the importance of equipping young people -- particularly those Not in Education, Employment, or Training (NEET) -- with practical skills through labor-based and experiential learning opportunities.

"The integration of NEET youth into the formal labor market is critical. Skills-building initiatives and work-based learning must be prioritized to provide young people with real employment pathways," Mito said.

While acknowledging that the issue of youth joblessness remains a top concern for African governments, she praised ongoing efforts, including those spearheaded by Ethiopia. "Ethiopia is making notable strides through policy dialogues on industry-based internships, skills assessments, and certification programs," she noted. "The government's commitment is evident in the ministerial declaration adopted at the 20th ILO Regional Conference."

The ILO's Employment Intensive Investment Program (EIIP), which has been in operation for 55 years, targets vulnerable groups such as youth, women, and persons with disabilities. Mito highlighted that employment is not merely a source of income but a foundation for dignity, empowerment, and sustainable development.

Addressing the intersection of technology and climate resilience, she stressed the dual importance of innovation and traditional knowledge. "Emerging tools like virtual reality and drones can transform training methods and enhance job creation. But we must also value indigenous and nature-based solutions, especially in the context of climate change," she explained.

She added that the green economy offers new job prospects, particularly if training programs are aligned with both modern and local solutions. "Nature-based solutions are highly localized and essential in addressing environmental challenges while creating jobs."

Tsukamoto also reaffirmed the relevance of ILO conventions and labor standards, many of which date back to the organization's founding in 1919. "These standards safeguard fair wages, decent working conditions, and support the transition from informal to formal employment," she said. "They are powerful normative tools that promote accountability and ensure sustainable livelihoods."

The ILO remains committed to working alongside African governments to create resilient and inclusive labor markets that meet the needs of the continent's rapidly growing youth population.